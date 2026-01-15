DJI Power 1000 Mini blurs the line between power banks and full-size power stations

DJI has expanded its growing power-station ecosystem with the unveiling of the Power 1000 Mini, a portable energy solution that bridges the gap between compact power banks and full-size power stations.

The brand has taken a similar approach to its Romo robovac, launching the new power station in China first, with an international rollout expected in the coming months.

The Power 1000 Mini is said to be a versatile middle ground for creators, travellers and off-grid power users looking for serious capacity without the bulk of larger stations.

Unlike DJI’s existing Power 1000 V2 model, which offers robust 2,000 W+ output and over 1 kWh of capacity, the Power 1000 Mini pares things back while retaining key core capabilities in a much lighter, more compact package.

(Image credit: DJI)

It has a ~1 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery and a ~1,000 W-rated output inverter, powerful enough to run laptops, cameras, drones, and other mid-power devices on the go.

A fun addition is the retractable USB-C cable integrated into the chassis, which provides up to 100 W bidirectional fast charging, while traditional AC outlets, standard USB-A ports and an SDC port round out a versatile port suite.

An integrated LED light adds a useful feature for camping and low-light situations, and it also has an SOS flashing light function for emergencies.

Shrinking the box, not the battery

DJI’s original power station lineup included the compact Power 500. However, with its second-generation units, the company moved away from 500W stations into more capacious, higher-output models (see also: DJI Power 2000 review).

Now we know why: the brand has reduced the physical size rather than the battery capacity, effectively making a smaller, lower-capacity model unnecessary.

The Power 1000 Mini is reminiscent of units like Jackery’s Explorer 300D, which offer more substantial power than a typical bank but in a portable format for field work and adventure.

(Image credit: DJI)

This could appeal to outdoor content creators, remote workers and anyone who needs dependable power away from the grid without carrying a truly heavy unit.

At launch, the Power 1000 Mini is available in China, though DJI hasn’t yet confirmed global pricing or international availability.

The debut comes amid a broader trend toward modular, varied portable energy solutions, as consumers increasingly seek flexible, off-grid charging options for both gadgets and appliances.

The Power 1000 Mini is currently available at DJI's Chinese site for ¥2499 (~£267 / $358 / €308 / AU$535).