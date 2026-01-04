Jackery’s new ‘Ultra’ power station is built like a tank and finally makes home backup truly portable

Jackery has introduced the Explorer 1500 Ultra at CES 2026, the first model in its tougher new Ultra Series, and it’s clearly designed to bridge the gap between traditional home backup batteries and portable power stations.

The company is pitching it as a “grab-and-go” solution that still delivers serious power for storms, emergencies, overlanding, and professional work in harsh environments.

Built for the bad days

The Explorer 1500 Ultra carries an IP65 rating, meaning it’s resistant to dust and water spray, and it has been drop-tested and engineered to cope with demanding conditions ranging from sand and rain to busy workshops and off-road setups.

The unit isn't the first one to have such a high ingress protection rating. Bluetti's AC240 has the same IP65 rating, albeit it's a lot less portable than Jackery's new model.

The unit uses a titanium-alloy multi-layer structure to combine strength with relatively manageable weight, coming in at 17.5kg, which the company claims makes it the lightest IP65-rated model in its class.

(Image credit: Jackery)

Ventilation has been relocated to the base, where a turbine-style system helps improve heat dissipation and moisture evaporation, while a detachable metal outer shell and an armoured display add extra protection and a more industrial aesthetic.

Inside sits a 1,536Wh LiFePO4 battery, rated for up to 4,000 charge cycles before dropping to 70 per cent capacity.

Jackery says the Explorer 1500 Ultra can sustain loads of up to 2,000W for as long as 15 minutes, while handling surges up to 3,600W for longer than typical designs.

There’s also sub-20-millisecond UPS switching, positioning the Ultra as a realistic option for keeping essential kit running during outages, not just powering a campsite fridge.

Power where it matters

With the company’s ChargeShield 2.0 technology, Jackery quotes recharge times as low as 1.5 hours from the wall, while solar-powered charging can take around 2.5 hours when paired with up to 800W of panels in optimal conditions.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra is promoted as suitable for powering Starlink systems in remote locations, with internal testing suggesting it can keep a Starlink Mini running for up to 50 hours.

The power station features bevelled, "motorsport-inspired" corners, laser-etched textures to help items stay put on the top surface, exposed metal fasteners, and a removable shell for extra impact protection.

The model has already picked up a Red Dot Design Award, something Jackery uses as evidence that toughness and premium presentation don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Price TBC. Head over to Jackery to find out more.