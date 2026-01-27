Lenovo-backed Talix wants to fix the biggest flaw in portable power stations

Lenovo-backed energy brand Talix has announced the launch of its new Zeta power platform, a modular range of portable power products designed to tackle one of the biggest weaknesses in today’s power stations: reliance on a single “master” unit.

The Zeta Series is built around the Zeta 1kWh PD3.2 Portable Power Station, a compact, stackable unit designed for outdoor use, mobile work setups and home backup scenarios.

Unlike most modular power stations on the market, Talix says its system avoids the traditional master/slave architecture, where expansion batteries are useless on their own and the entire setup fails if the main unit goes down.

(Image credit: Talix)

Instead, Talix claims the Zeta platform is the world’s first power station designed for true master/slave-free parallel operation.

Each unit can operate independently, delivering power on its own or as part of a stacked system, with up to four units linked together to scale capacity, output and available ports.

Where systems usually fall apart

Each Zeta power station provides 1,000 Wh of capacity and a comparatively low 300W of AC output. However, stacking multiple units doesn’t just increase energy storage but also their output.

According to Talix, linking up to four units also scales AC output to a whopping 1,200W while still allowing each module to function on its own when separated.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Zeta 1kWh unit weighs 9.8kg and uses 'automotive-grade' LFP battery cells rated for more than 8,000 charge cycles.

Charging options include AC input, USB-C and solar, with support for up to 110W of solar input.

A built-in display shows real-time power usage and battery health, while Bluetooth app control enables monitoring and over-the-air firmware updates.

The power station supports the latest USB-C PD 3.2 standard, delivering up to 240W of bidirectional charging from a single port, alongside additional USB-C and USB-A outputs.

(Image credit: Talix)

Beyond the power station itself, Talix is also launching a wider Zeta ecosystem, which includes a 240W PD3.2 power bank, a 240W GaN charger, a retractable 240W USB-C cable and a lightweight 100W perovskite solar panel designed to work efficiently even in low-light conditions.

All Zeta products are launching via crowdfunding platforms, with early bird pricing starting at $639 for the Zeta 1kWh power station.

Talix says warranty coverage ranges from one to three years, with ongoing firmware support planned via OTA updates.

You can check out the new Talix power station on Kickstarter.