Google is changing your Android phone forever – and the UK and Europe are set to benefit first

Quick Summary Google is moving forward with changes to payments through Google Play that will reduce fees and allow third-party payment methods. Google is also going to allow vetted third-party app stores on the platform, which adds choice on where you get your apps and games from.

Google has announced that changes are coming that will change Android going forward. It will evolve the mobile platform into something that's more open, with greater flexibility and access to more app stores.

The changes come off the back of the rolling legal battle with Epic Games, which started with Google removing Fortnite from Google Play Store several years ago.

Since that time, dominos have seemed to fall to a point where, five years later, Google has announced it'll change its payment policies, fees and app store restrictions.

Sharing the news via the Android Developers Blog, the tech giant has confirmed that developers will have more options for handling payments, with the ability to process their own payments, rather than using Google Play's billing. That will include guiding users to websites to make payments.

For example, that could mean that the Kindle app will finally allow users to buy books directly, rather than having to pay through a browser to get access.

In addition, Android will start allowing registered app stores to be accessible.

Developers will have to meet particular requirements to ensure security, after which app stores can be sideloaded on Android devices. Up to this point, only app stores from partners (like Samsung) were permitted.

UK and Europe will see the changes first

Interestingly, Google says that this is going to start outside of the US before then moving to include the States. This would open the door for a fully-featured Epic Games Store app, for example, offering direct access to game installs and payments.

It has also confirmed that it is lowering its fees through Google Play. That will mean developers are charged less, which should encourage more to engage with the platform.

The changes might see app developers offering better experiences for Android users, with payment systems restored in a more convenient fashion and more options. New app stores could see specialised stores, although it will be interesting to see exactly how the quality is managed for third-party stores, and how much interest there is beyond what Google Play already offers.

In terms of timeline, the changes will be in place in Europe, UK and US by 30 June, while Australia will see the changes by 30 September, before it rolls out to Korea, Japan and then the rest of the world.