YETI has company as Coleman claims a world first with ingenious collapsible hard cooler design

Outdoor brand Coleman has unveiled what it says is the world’s first collapsible hard cooler, a design that could solve one of the most persistent annoyances in camping gear: storage.

Called the Snap ’N Go, the cooler combines the portability of a soft cool bag with the durability and insulation performance normally associated with rigid coolers.

When not in use, the unit collapses down to roughly one-third of its full size, allowing it to slide into cupboards, car boots or campervan storage compartments far more easily than a traditional hard cooler.

That might sound like a small tweak, but it addresses a problem many outdoor enthusiasts know well.

When good insulation meets bad storage

Hard coolers are excellent at keeping food and drinks cold for days, yet their bulky, fixed shape makes them awkward to store in small homes, vans or flats.

Premium brands such as YETI have helped popularise the category in recent years, with rugged coolers like the YETI Roadie 32 built for long trips and tough environments.

(Image credit: Coleman)

The downside is that these types of coolers often take up just as much space in the garage or boot as they do on the campsite.

Coleman’s approach attempts to bridge that gap by expanding from storage mode to full size in under 10 seconds, snapping into a rigid structure ready to be loaded with ice, food and drinks.

Collapsible, but not compromised

Despite the portability gains, performance appears to be on par with conventional cool boxes.

The largest 55QT model (52-litre capacity) can keep ice frozen for up to 55 hours, while the 45QT version offers up to 50 hours of cooling, and the 35QT model maintains cold temperatures for up to 36 hours.

Inside, the cooler features a removable TPU liner designed to provide leakproof protection and make cleaning easier after use.

The liner also includes an antibacterial treatment to help prevent bacterial growth and keep the interior fresh between trips.

(Image credit: Coleman)

Side handles allow the cooler to be carried horizontally when loaded, while the flattened, collapsed shape makes it easier to transport or store vertically when empty.

Coleman says the cooler was developed in response to consumer research highlighting the challenges many people face when storing bulky outdoor gear in smaller homes or vehicles.

The collapsible design aims to make it easier to keep a cooler on hand without sacrificing valuable storage space.

The Snap ’N Go range launches in three sizes (35QT, 45QT and 55QT) with UK pricing starting at £129.99 (~$174 / €151 / AU$245) and rising to £189.99 (~$254 / €220 / AU$358) for the largest model.

For more info, visit Coleman UK.