Patagonia fans should check out this Scandinavian brand’s new ultralight outdoor gear

Premium outdoor gear fans often point to Patagonia as the benchmark for thoughtful design and sustainability.

But another brand from Scandinavia has also been developing a strong following among serious hikers and climbers, especially in Europe.

For Spring/Summer 2026, Klättermusen has unveiled a new range of hiking equipment aimed at people who spend long hours moving through the mountains and forests.

As expected from the brand, the range focuses on keeping weight down without compromising durability or versatility.

The collection also includes plenty of clever design solutions you didn't think were necessary but won't be able to live without once you try them, such as the pocket design of the brilliant Gefjon 2.0 trousers.

A redesigned pack for long days on the trail

One of the most interesting new additions is the Gungne multi-day backpack, which introduces an evolved ergonomic carrying system designed to improve comfort during long treks.

The new design focuses heavily on ventilation and load distribution, helping hikers carry heavier gear without sacrificing stability.

The Gungne backpack is second from the left (blue); the Vide is second from the right (Image credit: Klattermusen)

The pack also features improved internal organisation, making it easier to access essentials during multi-day trips in the mountains.

The Vide 30L backpack offers a more streamlined alternative for hikers who prefer travelling light.

Built with roll-top construction and full weather protection, it’s designed for fast day hikes or lightweight overnight missions where every gram counts.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Alongside the new packs, Klättermusen is also introducing the Vili Hood jacket, its lightest synthetically insulated jacket to date.

The piece uses 20g G-Loft insulation, providing warmth without adding unnecessary bulk, making it a good choice for milder conditions.

The result is a lightweight mid-layer designed to keep you comfortable while moving, rather than overheating during climbs or long hiking days.

Go Feel Wild Presents Forest Bound – A Film By The Bunch & Klättermusen - YouTube Watch On

While the gear itself focuses on performance and practicality, the brand’s latest launch is also supported by a cinematic campaign rooted in Scandinavian folklore.

The (not-so) short film accompanying the collection draws inspiration from mythical figures such as Näcken, a water spirit said to lure wanderers into rivers with hypnotic violin music, and Skogsrå, a forest nymph believed to lead travellers astray.

Rather than presenting these creatures as fantasy characters, the campaign frames them as symbolic reminders of the deep relationship between people and the wilderness.

The new collection is available now at Klattermusen UK, Klattermusen US and Klattermusen EU, with prices from £30 / $40 / €35 (~AU$58).