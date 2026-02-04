Patagonia just added a ton of new gear to its New Arrivals section – here are 8 I'd recommend

Spring gear has started appearing on Patagonia's site

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
Two hikers playing instruments on a hill wearing head-to-toe Patagonia gear
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Even though the end of winter is still a while away, many outdoor brands, including Patagonia, have started introducing spring gear in their catalogues. Everyone's favourite eco-conscious company seems to have gone the extra mile by not only introducing updates on its most popular silhouettes, but also its latest pattern, Kaleido.

Shop all New Arrivals at Patagonia