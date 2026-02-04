Patagonia just added a ton of new gear to its New Arrivals section – here are 8 I'd recommend

Even though the end of winter is still a while away, many outdoor brands, including Patagonia, have started introducing spring gear in their catalogues. Everyone's favourite eco-conscious company seems to have gone the extra mile by not only introducing updates on its most popular silhouettes, but also its latest pattern, Kaleido.

The brand yesterday introduced textile designer Korina Bardi, the person behind the patterns, on its social channels. Bardi, who's been working for Patagonia for 20 years, went into some detail on how patterns such as Kaleido come about, noting that she sometimes creates up to 50 colourways before settling on the final design.

From what I can tell, nine products are available in the new colour, including the Synchilla Snap-T Pullover, Rifugio Daypack 30L (which I recently covered on T3), 5" Baggies Shorts, and the ever-so-popular Houdini Jacket.

In addition to the Kaleido line, Patagonia seems to have introduced a bunch of new products for Spring 2026. The Durable Down Parka appears to be more of a late-winter addition, while the Light & Variable Jacket is clearly designed for weather that changes by the hour. Meanwhile, the Forge Born T-shirt continues the tradition of cool graphic tops from Patagonia.

Below, I selected eight of my favourite new additions. It goes without saying that there is plenty of new stuff to choose from, so if nothing from here catches your eye, click or tap on the link above, which will take you to Patagonia's New Arrivals section.