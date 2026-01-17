Patagonia just added loads of new gear to its 'Web Specials' sale – 8 deals worth grabbing right now

Patagonia has quietly bolstered its Web Specials with a fresh selection of gear, and it’s already disappearing fast. Tagged as “New to Sale,” this latest batch highlights some of the brand’s most reliable silhouettes, from hard-working fleeces and versatile windbreakers to everyday layers you’ll reach for again and again.

Shop Patagonia's Web Specials Sale

If you’re on the hunt for quality outdoor apparel without full-price commitment, now’s the time to act: many items are marked at 50% off or more, and popular sizes are starting to sell out.

Among the notable additions are the Men’s Re-Tool Hybrid Fleece Hoody, a cozy all-rounder built for cool weather; the ultra-packable Houdini Stash Half-Zip Windbreaker; and the soft, versatile Micro D Crewneck Sweatshirt, all Patagonia staples with serious performance cred.

Whether you’re updating your layering system for the season or just want premium pieces at a fraction of the usual cost, this sale refresh delivers standout value. Hurry though: sizes are limited and won’t stick around for long.

Save 51% Patagonia Men's Micro D Fleece Crewneck: was $89 now $43.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ This lightweight fleece crewneck brings cozy warmth without bulk, thanks to soft 100 % recycled microdenier polyester. It’s perfect as a mid-layer or casual everyday pullover, with an anti-pilling finish that stands up to frequent wear. Ideal for camp mornings, travel or cool days on the trail.

Save 50% Patagonia Men's Windsweep Jacket: was $199 now $98.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ A lightweight windbreaker designed to fend off breezes on trail runs and everyday wanderings. Cut for ease of movement, it’s an easy-to-carry outer layer for blustery conditions. Wear it solo or over a base layer when the winds pick up.

Save 50% Patagonia Men's Re-Tool Hybrid Fleece Hoody: was $329 now $163.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ This hybrid hoody blends soft recycled Re-Tool fleece on top with ripstop and PrimaLoft insulation below for warmth where you need it most, making it a versatile layer for cool weather. The full-zip design, insulated hood and zippered pockets add utility.

Save 51% Patagonia Kids' Nomader Pants: was $79 now $38.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Durable, comfortable pants designed for kids who stay active outdoors. With a flexible fit and tough fabric, these are great for playgrounds, trail hikes and all-day adventures, giving kids freedom of movement with Patagonia’s usual eco-mindful build.

Save 50% Patagonia Men's Transit Traveler Joggers: was $139 now $68.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Travel-ready jogger-style pants that balance comfort and utility. With a tapered cut and handy 5-pocket layout, they’re perfect for city strolls or long flights. Durable yet relaxed, they bridge the gap between function and everyday style.

Why Patagonia?

People choose Patagonia because it blends performance, durability and sustainability in every piece. Built to last through seasons of outdoor use, from trail hikes to everyday wear, its gear often outlives cheaper alternatives, reducing waste and saving money over time.

Patagonia is also a leader in environmental responsibility, using recycled and responsibly sourced materials and supporting conservation initiatives. Features like Fair Trade Certified sewing and transparent supply chains reflect a commitment beyond just products.