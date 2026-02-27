66ºNorth refreshes its cult-favourite Tindur Shearling with a cleaner design and new colours

66ºNorth has quietly updated one of its most recognisable technical fleeces, the Tindur Shearling Jacket, introducing subtle design tweaks and a set of new seasonal colourways for 2026.

While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the brand says the refinements aim to give the piece a cleaner, more streamlined look without compromising its performance roots.

The most noticeable change is the removal of the elastic drawcords at the collar, which previously allowed for extra adjustment.

(Image credit: 66ºNorth)

Their absence gives the jacket a neater finish around the neckline, aligning it more closely with the minimalist aesthetic the Icelandic label has leaned into in recent years.

The hem drawcord remains, so wearers can still fine-tune the fit when layering.

A technical fleece built for shifting seasons

Positioned as part of the Tindur system, the jacket continues to function as a versatile mid-layer for cold conditions or a standalone outer layer in milder weather.

According to the company, it’s commonly worn as a summer jacket in Iceland, making it a dependable transitional piece for most other climates.

Construction stays largely the same, with 100% recycled Polartec Thermal Pro synthetic shearling delivering insulation, while Polartec Wind Pro Stretch panels on the sides, shoulders and elbows enhance mobility and breathability.

(Image credit: 66ºNorth)

Articulated sleeves and seamless shoulders are designed to maintain warmth without restricting movement, making the fleece suitable for everything from hiking to everyday wear.

Practical touches include two zipped hand pockets, a chest pocket and venting throughout, reinforcing the jacket’s role as a performance-minded layer rather than just a lifestyle fleece.

With the updated palette and subtle design clean-up, the Tindur Shearling looks set to remain a staple in 66North’s lineup, a piece that bridges the gap between technical mid-layer and everyday outerwear with typical Scandinavian restraint.

The Tindur Shearling Jacket is available to buy now from 66ºNorth UK, 66ºNorth US and 66ºNorth EU for £260 / €295 / $330 (~AU$490).