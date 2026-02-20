“It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s bright”: Patagonia’s colour designer on the mood of spring 2026

Patagonia is leaning into optimism for Spring 2026, and according to colour designer Anna Maravelli, the brief was refreshingly simple: imagine a world that feels more abundant, not dystopian.

“Our inspiration for this season was imagining a brighter future, more lush and abundant than kind of your classic apocalyptic future,” she explains in the brand’s latest behind-the-scenes video.

Shop Patagonia's up to 50% off sale

Spring, she says, is the most playful time to work in colour. “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s bright… you just have to keep your eyes open and always be a sponge to it.”

The result is a trio of standout hues that balance vibrancy with wearability. Below, we break down each shade and the types of Patagonia pieces they work best in.

Aqua Stone

Aqua Stone is the headline shade of the collection: a saturated blue-green that instantly signals spring without veering into neon territory. Maravelli describes it as “super bright and lush,” rooted in the season’s broader theme of abundance.

In practice, this is the kind of colour Patagonia tends to deploy on lightweight shells, trail shorts and everyday fleece jackets, pieces where a pop of colour adds energy without overwhelming the look.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re colour-curious but cautious, Aqua Stone works best as a single statement item paired with neutrals like black, navy or khaki.

It’s particularly effective in technical fabrics, where the sheen of recycled nylons and polyesters makes the tone feel even more vivid outdoors.

Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover $149 at patagonia.com A Patagonia icon that blends retro style with everyday practicality, the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T is made from soft recycled polyester fleece that delivers warmth without bulk. The relaxed fit layers easily over tees or under shells, making it a dependable grab-and-go piece for cool mornings, travel days and post-adventure downtime. Patagonia Black Hole Tote 25L $85 at patagonia.com Built from the same tough recycled fabric as Patagonia’s legendary duffels, the Black Hole Tote 25L is a do-everything hauler. It’s spacious enough for gym gear or groceries, structured enough to stand upright, and durable enough to shrug off daily abuse; a simple, versatile bag you’ll reach for constantly. Patagonia Women's Capilene Cool Sun Hoody - Peak Visions $99 at patagonia.com Designed for long days under open skies, this lightweight technical hoody combines UPF sun protection with Patagonia’s breathable Capilene Cool fabric. It wicks moisture, dries quickly and feels airy against the skin, while the Peak Visions graphic adds a subtle hit of personality to an otherwise performance-focused layer.

Weathered Stone

If Aqua Stone is the mood-lifter, Weathered Stone is the wardrobe anchor. Maravelli calls it “a really nice garden neutral” with a “meditative stone tone,” and it’s easy to see why this shade will resonate with Patagonia’s core audience.

Soft, earthy and quietly versatile, it slots seamlessly into the brand’s heritage palette of sands, olives and browns. You can see it across insulating layers, canvas-style pants and lifestyle outerwear. Pieces designed to transition from trail to town.

The beauty of Weathered Stone is its longevity. It won’t date quickly, and it pairs effortlessly with brighter seasonal colours, making it the most practical entry point into the new palette.

Patagonia Men's Lightweight All-Wear Unlined Jacket $145 at patagonia.com A minimalist layer built for everyday versatility, the Lightweight All-Wear Unlined Jacket combines a clean, workwear-inspired silhouette with breathable organic cotton fabric. It’s light enough for transitional weather yet structured enough to elevate casual outfits, making it an easy throw-on piece for commuting, travel and relaxed outdoor adventures. Patagonia Men's Lightweight All-Wear Gi Pants $135 at patagonia.com Taking cues from classic martial arts trousers, the Lightweight All-Wear Gi Pants prioritise comfort and mobility with a relaxed fit and soft organic cotton construction. Durable yet easygoing, they’re designed for everything from weekend errands to low-key hikes, delivering a laid-back look that still feels purpose-built. Patagonia Women's Outdoor Everyday Overalls $125 at patagonia.com Built for movement but styled for daily wear, the Outdoor Everyday Overalls offer a practical one-and-done outfit with plenty of personality. Lightweight, durable fabric and adjustable straps keep them comfortable across seasons, while generous pockets and a relaxed fit make them equally at home on the trail or in town.

Blue Sage

Blue Sage sits between the other two hues, offering a calm, nature-inspired middle ground. Maravelli notes you can spot it everywhere: “You could find it in stones… in the water, on a pelican, in the sky. It’s kind of just all around you.”

That versatility translates well into Patagonia’s technical range, where Blue Sage feels understated yet distinctive. It’s particularly well-suited to active pieces where a muted tone blends better into outdoor environments than high-contrast brights.

For everyday wear, it pairs beautifully with both warm neutrals and deeper blues, making it arguably the easiest colour in the lineup to style head-to-toe.