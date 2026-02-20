“It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s bright”: Patagonia’s colour designer on the mood of spring 2026

The brand just revealed its spring palette and it’s all about optimism and wearability

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
Patagonia Spring 2026 colours announced
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia is leaning into optimism for Spring 2026, and according to colour designer Anna Maravelli, the brief was refreshingly simple: imagine a world that feels more abundant, not dystopian.

“Our inspiration for this season was imagining a brighter future, more lush and abundant than kind of your classic apocalyptic future,” she explains in the brand’s latest behind-the-scenes video.

Spring, she says, is the most playful time to work in colour. “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s bright… you just have to keep your eyes open and always be a sponge to it.”

Aqua Stone

Aqua Stone is the headline shade of the collection: a saturated blue-green that instantly signals spring without veering into neon territory. Maravelli describes it as “super bright and lush,” rooted in the season’s broader theme of abundance.

In practice, this is the kind of colour Patagonia tends to deploy on lightweight shells, trail shorts and everyday fleece jackets, pieces where a pop of colour adds energy without overwhelming the look.

If you’re colour-curious but cautious, Aqua Stone works best as a single statement item paired with neutrals like black, navy or khaki.

It’s particularly effective in technical fabrics, where the sheen of recycled nylons and polyesters makes the tone feel even more vivid outdoors.

Weathered Stone

If Aqua Stone is the mood-lifter, Weathered Stone is the wardrobe anchor. Maravelli calls it “a really nice garden neutral” with a “meditative stone tone,” and it’s easy to see why this shade will resonate with Patagonia’s core audience.

Soft, earthy and quietly versatile, it slots seamlessly into the brand’s heritage palette of sands, olives and browns. You can see it across insulating layers, canvas-style pants and lifestyle outerwear. Pieces designed to transition from trail to town.

The beauty of Weathered Stone is its longevity. It won’t date quickly, and it pairs effortlessly with brighter seasonal colours, making it the most practical entry point into the new palette.

Blue Sage

Blue Sage sits between the other two hues, offering a calm, nature-inspired middle ground. Maravelli notes you can spot it everywhere: “You could find it in stones… in the water, on a pelican, in the sky. It’s kind of just all around you.”

That versatility translates well into Patagonia’s technical range, where Blue Sage feels understated yet distinctive. It’s particularly well-suited to active pieces where a muted tone blends better into outdoor environments than high-contrast brights.

For everyday wear, it pairs beautifully with both warm neutrals and deeper blues, making it arguably the easiest colour in the lineup to style head-to-toe.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.