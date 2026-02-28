9 best men’s fragrance and cologne launches from February 2026 – from Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and more
The February fragrance launches you need to know about
I’ve been reporting on men’s colognes for years now on T3, but I’m consistently surprised by just how many fragrance launches there are each month! We’re only in the second month of 2026 but February has shaped up to be one of the biggest months for men’s fragrances – probably because of Valentine’s Day!
Unlike January’s fragrance launches which were heavily focused on spice and gourmand scents, this month’s themes have been a mixture of woody and citrus notes. I’ve been seeing a lot of bergamot, amber and orange which adds a bit of brightness to the current cold weather we’re experiencing.
To keep you up-to-date with this month’s fragrance releases, here are the best nine men’s colognes from February 2026.
Men’s fragrances from February 2026
Described as ‘citrus musk’, Tom Ford’s new Soleil Neige is a combination of green citrus with white florals. Judging by the name which translates to Sun Snow, it feels like Tom Ford Soleil Neige was inspired by the Winter Olympics which took place in February – it even has a white fluted bottle that looks like it’s been sitting in the snow.
The new Colonia II Profumo Millesimato from Acqua Di Parma is a celebration of its 110th anniversary. The limited edition fragrance features ylang ylang which was harvested in 2024, and is balanced by Italian bergamot, blood orange, grapefruit, patchouli and rosemary, giving it a citrusy aromatic scent.
Dolce & Gabbana K Elixir fits into the woody theme for this month with its base note of guaiac wood. Atop this layer is labdanum and incense which gives the fragrance a rich, leathery and smoky scent. The royal blue bottle is topped off with a crown cap making it look very regal.
Bold and intense, Yves Saint Laurent’s new Y Iced Cologne can allegedly last up to 12 hours on the skin, so if you want something long lasting, this is the bottle for you. It has notes of mint, blue sage, patchouli and ambroxan so it really lives up to its name for being icy.
Another minty fragrance that launched this month is Molton Brown’s Wild Mint & Lavandin. Clean, fresh and masculine, this aromatic scent has notes of wild mint for that icy feel and lavandin, a type of lavender which has a more herbal smell. It gets some extra warmth from orris root and nutmeg.
