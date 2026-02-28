9 best men’s fragrance and cologne launches from February 2026 – from Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and more

I’ve been reporting on men’s colognes for years now on T3, but I’m consistently surprised by just how many fragrance launches there are each month! We’re only in the second month of 2026 but February has shaped up to be one of the biggest months for men’s fragrances – probably because of Valentine’s Day!

Unlike January’s fragrance launches which were heavily focused on spice and gourmand scents, this month’s themes have been a mixture of woody and citrus notes. I’ve been seeing a lot of bergamot, amber and orange which adds a bit of brightness to the current cold weather we’re experiencing.

To keep you up-to-date with this month’s fragrance releases, here are the best nine men’s colognes from February 2026.

Men’s fragrances from February 2026