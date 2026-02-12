Valentine’s Day 2026: 30 last minute fragrances gifts for men and women

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, and if you’ve left it until the last minute to get your partner a gift, this is the guide you need – and it’s all about fragrances.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to give your partner a new perfume or cologne , whether it’s their favourite everyday scent or a special date night bottle. The types of fragrance notes you should look for to celebrate the holiday of love are florals, fruits and spice. Think sweet, warming heart notes with bursts of berries at the top and an underlying, mysterious hint of spice.

In this guide, I’ve picked 30 fragrances for men and women that they’ll love to receive this Valentine’s Day. I’ve selected a mix of classic romantic scents that work all year round, as well as special edition bottles for the holiday, and his and hers sets so you can match with your lover.

For non-fragrance gifts, check out our Valentine’s Day 2026 Gift Guide .

Men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances

Women’s Valentine’s Day fragrances