Valentine’s Day 2026: 30 last minute fragrances gifts for men and women

T3’s favourite Valentine’s Day fragrances to buy for him or her

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Features
A bottle of Chanel No.5 surrounded by white roses
(Image credit: Laura Chouette / Pexels)
Jump to category:

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, and if you’ve left it until the last minute to get your partner a gift, this is the guide you need – and it’s all about fragrances.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to give your partner a new perfume or cologne, whether it’s their favourite everyday scent or a special date night bottle. The types of fragrance notes you should look for to celebrate the holiday of love are florals, fruits and spice. Think sweet, warming heart notes with bursts of berries at the top and an underlying, mysterious hint of spice.

For non-fragrance gifts, check out our Valentine’s Day 2026 Gift Guide.

Men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances

Women’s Valentine’s Day fragrances

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.