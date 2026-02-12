Valentine’s Day 2026: 30 last minute fragrances gifts for men and women
T3’s favourite Valentine’s Day fragrances to buy for him or her
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, and if you’ve left it until the last minute to get your partner a gift, this is the guide you need – and it’s all about fragrances.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to give your partner a new perfume or cologne, whether it’s their favourite everyday scent or a special date night bottle. The types of fragrance notes you should look for to celebrate the holiday of love are florals, fruits and spice. Think sweet, warming heart notes with bursts of berries at the top and an underlying, mysterious hint of spice.
In this guide, I’ve picked 30 fragrances for men and women that they’ll love to receive this Valentine’s Day. I’ve selected a mix of classic romantic scents that work all year round, as well as special edition bottles for the holiday, and his and hers sets so you can match with your lover.
For non-fragrance gifts, check out our Valentine’s Day 2026 Gift Guide.
Men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances
Women’s Valentine’s Day fragrances
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.