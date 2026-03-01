You’ll need the luck of the Irish to buy these Nomadic St. Patrick’s Day watches

QUICK SUMMARY Irish watchmaker Nomadic is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a trio of new watches. Forming the Black Shamrock collection, they're each limited to just 50 examples, with only one available to buy online each day of March. Prices range from £1,195 to £2,795, and the remaining 19 examples will be available to buy at Nomadic's Belfast shop from April.

Limited-edition releases from indy watchmakers are nothing new. You’ll often see new models limited to just a few hundred examples, and sometimes they’ll be sold out in just a few days.

But Belfast-based watchmaker Nomadic is taking scarcity to a whole new level with its latest collection. Made to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Black Shamrock 2026 range comprises three new models, each limited to just 50 examples.

That isn’t too unusual for a boutique watchmaker. But what makes Nomadic’s release special is how just one example of each watch will be available to buy each day throughout March. A watch will be listed on Nomadic’s website at 7pm GMT each day, with 31 examples of all three variants listed by the end of the month.

After that, a further 19 examples of each variant will be available to buy at Nomadic’s flagship shop in Donegall Square East, Belfast.

(Image credit: Nomadic)

The watches available online will be sold in serial number order, with a watch assigned to a buyer when payment is completed. So if you’re after a specific number – perhaps 17, since that’s St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll have to cross your fingers and hope for the best on that one day.

The Black Shamrock collection comprises a trio of stainless steel watches with black dials. One, called the Céad 126, is a chronograph with green sub dials, a tackymetre, a rally-style black leather strap with green stitching, and a day-date window with the days written in Irish and the 17th numeral replaced by a black shamrock.

The watch is driven by a Sellita SW500-M-a manually-wound mechanical movement with 58 hours of power reserve. Water resistance is 100 metres and it’s priced at £2,795.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nomadic)

Nomadic also has the Maraí, a stainless steel dive watch with green ceramic bezel, black dial and a date window at the six o’clock position. This watch is available in two case sizes – 36 mm and 40 mm – is water resistant to 200 metres and uses the Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement with 41 hours of power reserve.

Both of these models feature a sapphire crystal and exhibition case back, through which you can see the movement and its rotor, which is styled to resemble a black shamrock.

Both sizes of the Nomadic Maraí Black Shamrock edition are priced at £1,195.