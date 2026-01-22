This new Czapek & Cie watch proves that green dials are making a comeback in 2026

QUICK SUMMARY Czapek & Cie has announced the new Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green watch. With sporty chronograph details and an ‘English green’ dial, the Czapek & Cie Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green is priced at CHF 32,000 and limited to just 18 pieces.

Czapek & Cie is bringing back a popular dial trend with its new Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green. Limited to just 18 pieces, this new watch is sporty, stylish and adorned in green – but you’ll have to be quick if you want one.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – green dials are one of my favourite watch trends. While they were all the rage in 2024, blue shades were prominent in 2025, but now, it seems that green is making a comeback – at least if Czapek & Cie have anything to do with it.

The dial of the Czapek & Cie Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green comes in ‘English green’ and has a fun texture, thanks to its guilloché patterning. It has white accents on the hour markers, and hours and minute hands, and the seconds hand has a red tip.

Measuring 41.5mm, the Czapek & Cie Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green has a tachymeter scale just inside the bezel. The contrast between the black tachymeter and white track that run alongside each other is designed to look like the profile of a sports car tire.

The dial has two chronograph subdials – 30-minute and 12-hour counters – that have been diamond polished. There’s a date window at six o’clock, and if you look closely at it, you’ll notice there’s a white small seconds indicator that sits just above it.

To offset the bold green dial, the case of the Czapek & Cie Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green is made from 316L surgical steel. The watch is powered by the SXH3 automatic chronograph calibre movement which gives the watch 65 hours of power reserve and displays a 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight which can be seen via the caseback.

Sadly, not everyone will get their hands (or wrists) on the Czapek & Cie Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green. It’s limited to just 18 pieces and is priced at CHF 32,000.