Ulysse Nardin pairs up with the Gumball 3000 for another Freaky watch

Quick Summary Ulysse Nardin has collaborated with the Gumball 3000 rally once again. This Freak is limited to just 150 pieces.

If you're a fan of watches which go against the grain, the Ulysse Nardin Freak absolutely must be on your list. The design, which first came about back in 2001, has long been a love-it-or-hate-it piece for watch lovers.

Now, the brand has collaborated with the iconic Gumball 3000 event for a third year in a row. Those of you with longer memories may remember the anniversary model from the end of 2024, complete with pops of bright orange across the board.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

For this year, the model takes on a much more traditional colour palette, with a mostly black case, dial and bracelet. That's offset with pops of orange in the dial, as accents on some of the visible cogs and as stitching on the strap.

As you'd expect of a groundbreaking watch like the Freak, there's also no shortage of fun materials on offer. You'll find a Carbonium hour-disc, which is crafted using aircraft-grade carbon fibres and infused with orange epoxy resin.

That sits beneath the UN-230 movement, which features the brand's signature flying carousel movement, which rotates around itself. It's a truly mesmerising feat of engineering, and one which has defined the trajectory of the brand ever since it first launched some 25 years ago.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

All of that sits within a 43mm case, which is crafted from Black DLC titanium. The strap is a rubber one, topped in black with an orange insert to continue the theme.

Other notable specs include 50m of water resistance, 72 hours of power reserve and an overall case height of 13.78mm.

Priced at £35,000 / €41,000 / US$46,400 (approx. AU$66,900) and limited to just 150 pieces worldwide, this is certain to be a popular model in the range of the brand. The Freak already defies belief with its beloved nature in the watch industry, and a piece which is even more scarce is sure to win fans.