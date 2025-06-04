New Ulysse Nardin Freak is beautiful in blue

Quick Summary This might be the best looking Ulysse Nardin Freak yet. A stunning blue enamel dial is married with lashings of rose gold, with simply gorgeous results.

When you think about the best watches on the market, chances are you're thinking of something altogether rather generic. Round case, 12 hour markers and two or three hands to keep your time-telling as accurate as possible.

It doesn't always have to be that simple, though. In the last few years, we've seen a massive surge in those which tell time in a more unique way. That includes things like the Mr Jones Watches collection, where pieces are turned into literal works of art.

At the other end of the spectrum, you have watches like the Ulysse Nardin Freak. That's a luxury watch, which took the watchmaking book and turned it upside down. The crown? Gone, replaced by a movement which turns the hands via the bezel. The hands? They're there, but not as you know it.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new model called the Ulysse Nardin Freak [X Gold Enamel] – and it's my favourite version yet. That takes the form factor the Freak is known for but adds in a deep blue enamel dial and hour hand, marked with a Guilloché-Flinqué pattern.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

That sits beneath the flying carousel movement, which will be well known to fans of the brand. All of that is cased by a 43mm unit crafted from blue PVD titanium and flanked with rose gold sides.

The watch is powered by a Calibre UN-230 movement, which operates at 3Hz and offers a power reserve of 72 hours. The case sits 13.38mm tall and offers 50m of water resistance to boot.

A blue alligator leather strap rounds things off nicely, and gives the piece another layer of class. It's limited to just 120 pieces, too, so if you're keen to get you're hands on one, you'll need to be quick.

Priced at £42,700 / €49,000 / US$48,500 pre-tax (approx. AU$87,100), this certainly won't be an impulse buy for many of us. Still, if you're looking to add something new to your watch box, there are few pieces as different – and as brilliant – as this.