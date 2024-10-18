Ulysse Nardin gives its Freak watch a stunning navy upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Ulysse Nardin has launched the Freak ONE NAVY BLUE. Based on its iconic Freak design, the Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE NAVY BLUE displays the unique dial in a stunning navy blue colourway. The Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE NAVY BLUE is available for £58,750 / $66,800.

Ulysse Nardin has just debuted its latest Freak watch – and I still don’t know how to tell its time! The new Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE NAVY BLUE is displayed in a stunning navy blue colour which gives a nod to the brand’s marine chronometers.

When the original Freak watch was launched back in 2001, it shocked watch enthusiasts due to its lack of dial, hands and crown. Despite it nearly being almost impossible to tell the time, more Freaks have launched, including the Freak ONE which was announced at Watches and Wonders 2023, and a limited edition Freak collaboration with The Gumball Rally .

Now, the brand is back with the new Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE NAVY BLUE . As the name suggests, the Freak ONE NAVY BLUE has many of the Freak ONE’s characteristics, including a lack of hands, dial and crown. Instead of hands, the Freak ONE NAVY BLUE uses the tip of its movement’s flying carousel to point to the minutes, while a blue rotating disc shows the hours.

The Freak ONE NAVY BLUE features the Calibre UN-240 Manufacture movement which is used to display the time, as well as powering the watch. It features an oversized silicon oscillator, balance spring, escapement wheel and anchor which sits at the centre of the watch, and offers a 90 hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The Freak ONE NAVY BLUE’s 44mm case – which is water resistant to 30 metres – is made from black DLC with a bezel forged in carbonium. While the Freak ONE NAVY BLUE looks similar to other Freak ONE models, the main difference is the navy blue colour which is shown on the watch face, movement and strap.

The Freak ONE NAVY BLUE is finished with two different strap options, both of which are made from 30% recycled production waste. Customers have a choice of a blue and black rubber ballistic textured strap or a two-tone blue and grey rubber strap.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE NAVY BLUE is available to buy now for £58,750 / $66,800. As stated on the Ulysse Nardin website , you’ll have to contact a boutique to get your hands on it.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors