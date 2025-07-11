Roberts' unveils new bedside radio – but the iconic retro look is nowhere to be seen

QUICK SUMMARY Roberts has launched its new Ortus 5 radio, ditching the brand’s signature retro look in favour of a compact design with a vibrant colour display. Priced at £99.99 (around $135) and available in black or white, it offers dual alarms, Bluetooth streaming, a Sleep Timer, and built-in device charging.

Roberts is best known for its high-quality audio gear, and of course, that iconic retro design that makes its radios instantly recognisable. However, things are looking a little different this time around. The brand has just launched its latest bedside radio and alarm clock, and it's a noticeable departure from its usual vintage look.

With its refined proportions and vibrant colour TFT display, the Ortus 5 blends style and practicality in a surprisingly compact frame. Whether you're into music, talk shows, podcasts, or just want a more peaceful wake-up, it'll be the perfect gadget to have beside your bed.

It’s available now from the Roberts online store for £99.99 (around $135), and you can pick it up in either white or black.

(Image credit: Roberts)

Features wise, there's quite a lot going on. You've got dual alarms, Bluetooth streaming, and plenty of thoughtful extras to make your morning routine a little easier – including an adjustable Sleep Timer, Snooze function, and built-in device charging.

In terms of functionality, it’s quite similar to the Revival Rest, which did manage to keep that beloved retro look. However, I'd be lying if I said I didn't really like the Ortus 5. It’s clean, compact, and would look right at home in a modern bedroom, as well as fitting in nicely with more vintage decor.

(Image credit: Roberts)