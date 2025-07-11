Forget Netflix, all-new Dexter returns tonight on this streaming service – 19 years after landmark original

It's finally here: the latest Dexter series, Dexter: Resurrection, hits screens today – some 19 years after the landmark original first aired. It sees Michael C. Hall reprise his role as the titular character, Dexter Morgan.

Other recent Dexter spin-off series have instead explored his son's story (Dexter: New Blood), and a younger Morgan (Dexter: Original Sin), neither of which the original actor has featured heavily in.

But you can forget Netflix and Amazon, as neither of those streaming services will be home to the latest Dexter series. Instead, you'll need to sign up to Paramount+, where the show's first two episodes will be available from 11 July.

Dexter Resurrection trailer

What's Dexter Resurrection about?

I'm a big Dexter fan, having watched every one of the shows and spin-offs, despite arriving late to the 2006 original series and having to play catch-up. If you've not seen Dexter then you'll want to go back in time and catch it, because Resurrection is very much a continuation of the series.

As an overview: Dexter is about a Miami Police Department forensic blood-splatter expert, who also just happens to be a serial killer. But he's a killer with a code; only taking out bad people who, he deems, aren't worthy of remaining in this world.

It's a bloody show, as you can tell from its premise, based upon the 2004 novel, Darkly Dreaming Dexter, by Jeff Lindsay. The show is critically acclaimed, with its Rotten Tomatoes score sat at a healthy 96% even today, so a follow-up reboot was almost inevitable.

Dexter Resurrection (semi-spoiler alert), picks up with Morgan in hospital, having apparently survived from being shot by his son. But people are on his tail, his dark truth putting him in peril and causing him to shift away from Miami to New York City, where the new show is set.

Is Dexter Resurrection worth watching?

While there's no reliable Rotten Tomatoes score just yet (despite it bizarrely sat at 100% at the time of writing), you can see from the shots and trailer above just how all-star a cast the new show has added to its roster.

There's Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter (of Jessica Jones fame), Jack Alcott (returning as Dexter's son), David Zayas (Detective Batista is back!), and more. Various appearances make me even more excited for the new season.

There is, of course, a big question mark lingering over the new show and whether Resurrection can, truly, be any good. For now it's a watch it and see moment, but as a decade-long fan I'm hopeful it'll bring back some of that Michael C. Hall magic.

Following the first two episodes, there'll be a weekly episode drop each Friday, through to 5 September, when the 10th episode brings the season to a close.

Having been surprised at doing the unthinkable and subscribing to Paramount+ earlier this year, I now think the streaming service is an absolute must-have. MobLand got me hooked, now Dexter: Resurrection is going to keep me as a subscriber for the foreseeable.