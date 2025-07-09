Netflix just did something I've never seen before at it looks to revive a show

I'm not a stickler for the rules normally, and I'm not even sure this is a rule, but I could have sworn you're not allowed to just straight up change the name of your show while it's airing. It's not that there's anything distasteful about that concept in principle, but more that it just seems like a bad idea – brand recognition is harder to get when you're changing that brand all the time.

Still, that's exactly what Netflix just did to one of its ongoing Tyler Perry shows – She The People has been renamed as Miss Governer ahead of its second run of episodes, meaning it didn't even last a full season with its old name. You can only imagine the first half of its season didn't land nearly how Netflix assumed it would, to make the obvious change worthwhile.

Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The streamer debuted that change in a trailer that you can see embedded above, which shows how things are going to get even more interesting for the show's hero, Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn). She's now stepping into power as a lieutenant governor in Mississippi.

That's no easy task, and it's made all the more challenging when political rivals start to circle, sniffing the chance to replace her and take the seat for themselves. It's a classic setup, and one that was very much hinted at when Antoinette's predecessor popped his clogs and died at the end of the first half of the season.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The season's second half look like it'll bring some hilarious set-piece moments, not least in the form of a civil war reenactment day that could get extremely awkward. Still, there's no escaping the fact that the show getting renamed is probably its most famous attribute right now.

In fact, I'm happy to admit that I'd never heard of it before the news started to circulate that it had a new title. In fairness to Netflix, it might well point to that fact and say that it's a perfect example of why renaming the show is the right move, and I can see the argument. Equally, though, it'll probably want to avoid making a habit of this; it's not a great look for one of the biggest and best streaming services you can subscribe to right now.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors