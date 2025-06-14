Netflix's next likely number 1 revealed – and it's back to comedy
Watch Madea’s Destination Wedding rocket
If you cast your eye over the Netflix chart this week, you'll see a Tyler Perry film sitting pretty on the top spot – Straw. It's a thriller from the prolific director and producer, and much more sombre and stressful than his usual fare, but its immediate success underlines the fact that Perry and Netflix's team-up continues to pay dividends for both parties.
The movie's only been out for a matter of days and now the next Tyler Perry production has been unveiled by the streamer – and it has a way, way longer title. Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding is its fully name, and that means it's a return to Perry's successful and ludicrous Madea series.
If you're not familiar with the back catalogue, the series is named after Perry's most famous character creation: Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons. That's right, it's another entry in the long-running school of cross-dressing comedies, right from the playbook of Mrs Doubtfire (with a very similar wardrobe).
Madea typically gets relatively cliched scenarios to deal with in her movie outings, and this one's no different – a destination wedding in The Bahamas, which looks pretty idyllic. If you're going to make a fun comedy movie, you might as well do it in a beautiful and warm location like that, eh?
The movie will clearly have all the expected segments, including raucous bachelorette parties and stag events, with the increasingly elderly cast of Madea's extended family all having fun harrumphing around a luxury resort. Whether it actually concludes with a wedding or not seems to be the main jeopardy, but it doubtless won't get too heavy at any point.
Netflix clearly considers itself the best streaming service on the planet, not just the biggest, but it's amusing that it's repeatedly proven there's a huge market for movies that don't exactly try to be, well, good. Highbrow would be a more polite term, and pretentious a harsher one, but Netflix's number one movies almost always seem to be crowd-pleasers that don't have many aspirations. Perhaps I'm being too harsh in advance on Destination Wedding, though – I might give it a chance when it arrives on 11 July.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
