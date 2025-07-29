Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could simply stand for "forget enhancements" this year

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could just be an incremental update over the Galaxy S24 FE. It might use the same core hardware and offer the same cameras, with only minor tweaks to its hardware offering.

While Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 family in January 2025, there's still a model that we're expecting and it's one of my favourite phones from the lineup. We're starting to hear details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

A previous leak had detailed that the Galaxy S25 FE might not see new hardware, and that could well be the case. In April 2025, it was reported that it would be powered by the Exynos 2400e, the same chipset that powered the Galaxy S24 FE from 2024.

And now that detail is reiterated in the latest report from 91mobiles, suggesting that there's not going to be a big hardware change from the previous model. There was a suggestion that it could move to the Dimensity 9400, but this was likely to be backup plan, if sufficient volume of the Exynos hardware couldn't be produced.

Sticking with that hardware, while a little disappointing, isn't inherently bad: the Exynos 2400e performed well in the previous device, with Tech Editor Mike Lowe saying: "Mobile gaming here is no difficulty, with apps running smoothly."

But it also looks like the RAM is going to stay at 8GB, with options for 128 or 256GB of storage, according to established leaker MysteryLupin.

S25 FE8 + 128 / 8 + 256 Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, WhiteJuly 24, 2025

There could be a move from 25W charging to 45W charging, which would be welcomed, while the battery could be fractionally larger. But that's the main internal change, it seems.

Elsewhere, the design and display are expected to be much the same, but this year's screen should be brighter – up to 2600 nits – which is probably the most exciting upgrade that's expected. The bezels are said to be slightly thinner too.

Otherwise, the rear cameras are expected to be the same, while the front camera is said to move from 10-megapixels to 12-megapixels.

Much like the launch of the other Galaxy S25 models, it looks like the Galaxy S25 FE will be incremental, not really bringing anything new to the table.

It remains, however, an interesting phone and the idea behind the FE – fan edition – model is solid. It's designed to offer the core essentials that you need, making a few small sacrifices compared to the main Galaxy S models to make it more affordable.

It's just that the challenge that each FE faces is one of timing: by the time the Galaxy S25 FE is announced, it's likely that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have been discounted to almost the same price.

Although rumours that the Galaxy S26 Plus could be dropped in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge, it might be that the FE model becomes a touch more significant in 2026.