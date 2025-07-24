Forget thin, leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold pics show colourful, reassuringly stacked devices

Quick Summary After seeing new colours for the Google Pixel 10 Pro yesterday, the same brand has leaked images of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold today. That includes the gorgeous Jade hue, which is certain to be a standout.

Just yesterday, we saw new images leaked which showcased the rumoured colour options available on the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro. That included a gorgeous green and gold hue, which is reminiscent of the old Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Now, the same brand has showcased an image of the follow up for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That's the brand's foldable phone, and won widespread acclaim last year when it launched thanks to a solid spec sheet and a delightful form factor.

The leak from Android Headlines shows off two colour options for the handset – Moonstone and Jade. The Moonstone hue is a fairly industrial blue-grey hue, with matched metalwork in a lighter shade.

However, that Jade is the real boon here. It's the same pistachio green and gold accents combination which I loved on the Pixel 10 Pro leak, and seeing it here is even better. As someone who has been especially vocal in my adoration for that combination on the older Pixel 7 Pro, this feels like a landmark occasion.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Renders Are HERE — Jade & Moonstone Are Gorgeous 😍 - YouTube Watch On

Other specs appear to show less change this time out. There's said to be a very marginal increase in the size of the outer display, though that's probably more down to improvements in the bezel and hinge design than anything else.

Obvious internal improvements include a new sensor – the Tensor G5 should be found in this handset – while there is also talk of a bigger battery. That could be as big as 5,015mAh, which is seriously impressive in foldable terms.

That's a solid jump compared to its predecessor, while wireless charging is also said to enjoy a small boost. Rumours suggest that devices will support 23W wired and 15W wireless charging, which is hardly setting the world alight. Still, it's likely to be more than sufficient for most users.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With only a few weeks left before the launch event is set to take place there shouldn't be too many more surprises. Even so, we'll be keeping an eye out for more details in the coming weeks.