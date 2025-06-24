Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold tipped for two big upgrades – including a series first

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to come with a new hinge design. The new hinge will boost the IP rating while making for a slimmer phone with larger external display.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 models at Google's bumper hardware event in August – and it could introduce a world's first feature.

Folding phones have struggled to offer the durability of regular phones so far. There's the folding display which has an inherent weak point at its centre, while you have a huge hinge running down the back making an ideal entry point for water and dust.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to have a completely new hinge design according to Android Headlines, and while few details are given about the engineering of this hinge, it's claimed that the new phone will offer an IP68 protection rating.

That's significant news in the world of folding phones. The IP rating indicates the level of environmental protection that a device offers, with the first number specifying the level of dust protection and the section the liquid protection.

Currently, many folding phones offer IP48 protection, meaning that while it can withstand water (that's the 8) it has limited dust protection. That's true of the Moto Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for example.

If you've been interested in folding phones for a while, you'll have noticed that dust protections ratings have slowly moved from IPX8 to IP48. While technically the X means that dust protection wasn't tested, it infers that a product isn't dust proof. Moving to 4 means its protected against foreign objects sized 1mm diameter or larger.

The next step – which is what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might offer – is the full IP68, which means it's dust proof. That would mean that no dust will get into the hinge and cause damage inside the phone. Roll on those beach days!

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also be slimmer

While the likes of Samsung and Honor are battling it out to produce the slimmest folding phone, the new folding Pixel is said to slim down too. Again, that comes down the new hinge design, with the source claiming that the hinge is smaller, giving more space for the external display.

That will see the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with a 6.4-inch exterior display. That's likely to mean that it's a larger screen than you'll find on the Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro, which are both expect to have a 6.3-inch display.

Most of the leaks around the Pixel 10 family have focused on the candybar devices, but it looks like it could be the Pixel 10 Pro Fold that steals the show. With Samsung confirmed to be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on 9 July, it looks like we're about to head into a summer of breakthrough folding phones.