Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders show an early contender for foldable of the year

Quick Summary Renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have appeared, showing a device very similar to its predecessor. That's not a bad thing though – the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was one of the nicest foldable phones we saw in 2024 and a power bump would be a welcome addition.

While we have seen a number of phones already announced this year, from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and even Apple, there are still plenty set to come.

We are still waiting for Samsung's updated foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – while Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 17 series around September time, with the possibility of a slimmer iPhone too. Oh, and let's not forget Google's next range of Pixels.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

One of those is expected to be the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and while it won't likely appear until the end of the summer, renders and a video of the device have appeared on Android Headlines showing a device almost identical to its processor.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has the same camera module in the top left corner of the rear, while a centralised front camera sits on the external display. On the internal display, the camera is in the top right corner, which is the same as what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offered.

🔥EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK🔥 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked CAD Renders REVEALED! - YouTube Watch On

What else might the Pixel 10 Pro Fold bring to the table?

Dimensions for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are said to be around 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3mm and while that is marginally thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's possible the dimensions are slightly off and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will measure be the same.

That does of course mean it would also not be as slim as the likes of the Honor Magic V3 that's just 4.4mm when open, or the Oppo Find N5 that measures 4.21mm when open, but that might not matter either.

Other specifications for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold suggest it will run on Google's new Tensor G5 chip and offer the same RAM and storage configuration as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 16GB of RAM and storage models of 256GB or 512GB.

It's that power bump that could be most interesting, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was already a handsome-looking device. Add the power to the prettiness and it could be a serious contender for the foldable to beat this year.

Nothing is officially confirmed as yet though, and we're not expecting to see it in the flesh ourselves until sometime in August. Still, we always like to see renders to help visualise what upcoming devices might look like.