Google unveils the Pixel 10 Pro early – teases "exclusive offer"

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 10 has been revealed by Google as it starts a teaser campaign for the new phone launch. The Moonstone Pixel 10 Pro has been pictured as part of the hype.

If you were in any doubt about Google's plans for its next smartphone launch, then salvation comes from Google itself. The company has revealed its new device already – making sure there's no confusion about the name.

It has started a teaser campaign on the Google Store, illustrated by the new Pixel 10 Pro.

Not that you'd know it's the new Android phone, because it looks exactly like the Pixel 9 Pro. But, you can tell it's the Pro as there's the temperature sensor below the flash in the camera array.

The launch date is also confirmed – 20 August – with the option to sign up for more information. There's the promise of an exclusive offer (for new subscribers only), but it's not clear exactly what that will be.

Examining some of the code behind the teaser, there's an interesting reference to "a video of a prompt being typed out, asking Gemini to write a break-up letter to their old phone", although I don't actually see that appearing on the page.

The colour of this device is thought to be Moonstone, although Google's colours are getting a little vague. While Porcelain and Obsidian are what you expect, the Hazel version of the Pixel 9 Pro I have just looks grey to me. I suspect that Moonstone will too.

What do we know about the Pixel 10?

We know that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be unveiled on 20 August, with the expectation the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4 will join them.

There have been plenty of leaks around the Pixel 10 models and it doesn't look like we're getting major changes. A move to the Tensor G5 hardware is expected, while the base model Pixel 10 is expected to move to a triple camera setup. It will reportedly gain a telephoto lens, while moving to the same main camera as the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10 prices aren't expected to change – although the Pro will start with a 256GB model – so in many ways, this looks like a year for consolidation. With the phones already running Android 16, a shift to the Material 3 Expressive design language is likely to be the big change, but that will come to other Pixel devices too.

With seven years of software support, the Pixel remains one of the easiest phones to choose if you want the latest from Google as soon as it's released.

While the power might not match the top Snapdragon hardware and the battery charging can't compete with the likes of OnePlus or Honor, the Pixel 10 will very much be about the camera and Google's continued drive towards an experience defined by Gemini.

There are, however, some great deals on the Pixel 9 models right now too, which are also worth considering.