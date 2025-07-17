Nothing Phone (3) hides a hidden extra bonus inside

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (3) has proven that it's more than just a pretty face. That's because the device has been in the hands of JerryRigEverything – and it stood up to the test!

There have been a swathe of high profile Android phone releases in the last few weeks. That includes landmark devices from major brands like Samsung, with the promise of more to come from Google in the next few weeks.

Still, one of the most intriguing is the Nothing Phone (3). That was billed as the brand's first flagship handset, with a price tag to match. And while some have since questioned that – owing to a lesser processor inside – it seems that the general reception is one of admiration.

Now, there's even more reason to enjoy the handset. The iconic YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything has taken one to breaking point – and it held up remarkably well!

For those unaware, the channel puts all manner of different phones through a series of tough tests, with a view to understand just how sturdy they are. That includes burning them, scoring the displays with a knife and attempting to bend the handset.

What will please users is just how well the Nothing Phone (3) stood up to the test. Most notably, it suffered absolutely no bending when pressured, which some had feared would happen due to the placement of the antennae on the device.

Still, that's not the case, with the presenter saying, "Nothing has achieved iPhone levels of rigidity on the Phone (3)." That's a substantial claim, and one which will almost certainly please the team at Nothing.

We also see what appears to be quite a repairable device, with internal components like the battery able to be removed with relative ease. That's a big plus for the brand, as more and more of us look towards repairable technology for the good of the planet.

It's a big plus for the start up, which has stormed into public consciousness over the last few years. While many will still gripe about the processor, the Phone (3) looks like a seriously admirable handset – and one which should stand the test of time.

