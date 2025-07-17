Too soft to handle? On's boldest running shoe lands with a plush twist

If you’ve ever run in a pair of On shoes, you’ll know they’re anything but ordinary.

But with the new Cloudsurfer Max, On may have just delivered its softest, most cushioned shoe to date, a serious contender for runners chasing comfort over long distances.

The Cloudsurfer Max builds on the success of the Cloudeclipse with a higher stack height, enhanced CloudTec Phase cushioning, and a carved-out midsole that looks as good as it feels.

As part of Soft Wins, On’s new campaign championing the emotional and physical strength in softness, the Max leads a movement that embraces comfort without compromise.

Shot in a surreal, cartoon-inspired world where softness rules, the campaign flips the idea that hard is better, making a strong case for ease, joy, and flow both on the run and off.

Weighing in at 313g for men and 245g for women, the shoe doesn’t skimp on foam.

The more, the merrier

A dual layer of CloudTec Phase tech and a full bottom unit of Helion superfoam provide a plush landing without feeling unstable.

It’s got a 6mm drop and sits on a 36mm/30mm stack (heel/toe), striking a sweet balance between softness and responsiveness.

A new flat knit collar and engineered mesh upper with winged eyestays offer improved breathability and structure.

(Image credit: On)

And true to the name, it surfs over roads and pavements alike with ultra-smooth transitions and surprising stability for such a maximalist build.

While the Cloudsurfer Max is a performance shoe at heart, its sharp new aesthetic, with bold colourways, cutout foam midsole, and pared-back upper, gives it real crossover appeal.

That’s very much the point of the Soft Wins campaign: to show that comfort is the new cool, and softness is something to be proud of.

Retailing at £170 / $180 / €190, the Cloudsurfer Max is available now at On in both men’s (US 7–15) and women’s (US 5–12) sizes.

Final word? If the Cloudeclipse was a sneak peek, the Cloudsurfer Max is the full reveal: big foam, big energy, and maximum comfort for those going the distance.