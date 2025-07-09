Run fast! This cult-favourite running shoe is less than $100 for Prime Day
If your running shoes have seen better days, then why not treat yourself to a new pair in the Amazon Prime Day sale? That’s right – you won’t just find deals on tech, homeware and everyday essentials, there’s also high-quality running shoes up for grabs at a fraction of the price.
Case in point, Brooks’ renowned Ghost 16 running shoes are currently on offer for just $99.95, in both men's and women's sizes, saving you 29% off their original price. A cult-favourite in the running industry, the Ghost line is loved for its day-to-day reliability and comfort so, if it's an everyday road running shoe you’re in need of, we’d snap this one up quickly.
The Brooks Ghost 16 is a fan-favourite, ideal for daily runs. It features the lighter and softer DNA Loft v3 foam and a revamped, breathable upper. It offers excellent traction and durability.
In fact, Brooks seems to be having quite the sale on Amazon, as you can also pick up the Ghost Max 2 – a well-balanced shoe for recreational runners and walkers – the Revel 7, and the Hyperion GTS 2 all for discounted prices.
The biggest upgrade in the Ghost 16 compared to its predecessors is that it uses Brooks' nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam, which the brand claims is 10% lighter, 9% softer and gives 10% more energy return. The shoe also boasts a softer, more breathable upper for improved comfort, while the new RoadTack rubber outsole enhances traction and durability across various surfaces.
