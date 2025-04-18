Adidas Adizero Boston 13 is softer, faster, and finally feels like a proper trainer
The brand quietly fixed everything runners didn’t love about the Boston 12
The Adizero Boston 13 is here, and adidas has quietly made it the most comfortable fast trainer in the franchise’s history.
Designed to slot in just behind the Adizero Adios Pro 4 as your go-to tempo and speedwork shoe, the Boston 13 introduces a softer ride and more forgiving upper, all without losing the speed edge that makes the Adizero line so addictive.
The most notable change? Adidas has added 13.8% more Lightstrike Pro foam to the midsole compared to the Boston 12.
Interestingly, despite more soft and bouncy foam, the stack height has been slightly reduced (now 36mm under the heel with a 6mm drop).
A clever switch that Global Category Director of Running Footwear Charlotte Heidmann says maintains energy return and cushioning without the added bulk.
That means runners can expect a faster feel underfoot, but with more comfort at pace.
The main change is the upper. The lace cage, tongue, and heel area are more comfortable, with the latter two featuring more padding than the previous edition, which focused on lightweight support and felt more like a racing shoe than a trainer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The ENERGYRODS 2.0 and engineered mesh upper remain more or less unchanged from the Boston 12, offering the familiar snappy toe-off.
The outsole also gets a big update: the LIGHTTRAXION patterned rubber, first seen on the Adios Pro 4, strategically reduces weight without sacrificing grip.
And while the running shoe’s silhouette remains recognisably Boston, it now debuts in a nostalgic EQT (Equipment) colourway, a nod to vintage Adidas kit and the 1991 Boston Marathon staff uniforms.
It's part of a wider Boston Marathon pack that includes singlets, shorts, jackets and more.
As before, men’s and women’s versions use different lasts, so the fit is tuned for each foot shape.
The Adizero Boston 13 EQT launches on 5 May 2025, with additional colourways arriving on 4 June.
Expect to pay €160 / $160 for the shoe, and €50–130 / $50–130 for the apparel.
For more info, visit Adidas today.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The biggest mistake you’re making when cooking Easter lamb in an air fryer
Cooking Easter lunch in your air fryer? Don’t make this mistake…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Casio G-Shock 2100 Fine Metallic – classy cool which can survive it all
This classic G-Shock gets a taste of luxury
By Sam Cross