Adidas Adizero Boston 13 is softer, faster, and finally feels like a proper trainer

The Adizero Boston 13 is here, and adidas has quietly made it the most comfortable fast trainer in the franchise’s history.

Designed to slot in just behind the Adizero Adios Pro 4 as your go-to tempo and speedwork shoe, the Boston 13 introduces a softer ride and more forgiving upper, all without losing the speed edge that makes the Adizero line so addictive.

The most notable change? Adidas has added 13.8% more Lightstrike Pro foam to the midsole compared to the Boston 12.

Interestingly, despite more soft and bouncy foam, the stack height has been slightly reduced (now 36mm under the heel with a 6mm drop).

A clever switch that Global Category Director of Running Footwear Charlotte Heidmann says maintains energy return and cushioning without the added bulk.

That means runners can expect a faster feel underfoot, but with more comfort at pace.

The main change is the upper. The lace cage, tongue, and heel area are more comfortable, with the latter two featuring more padding than the previous edition, which focused on lightweight support and felt more like a racing shoe than a trainer.

The ENERGYRODS 2.0 and engineered mesh upper remain more or less unchanged from the Boston 12, offering the familiar snappy toe-off.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The outsole also gets a big update: the LIGHTTRAXION patterned rubber, first seen on the Adios Pro 4, strategically reduces weight without sacrificing grip.

And while the running shoe’s silhouette remains recognisably Boston, it now debuts in a nostalgic EQT (Equipment) colourway, a nod to vintage Adidas kit and the 1991 Boston Marathon staff uniforms.

It's part of a wider Boston Marathon pack that includes singlets, shorts, jackets and more.

As before, men’s and women’s versions use different lasts, so the fit is tuned for each foot shape.

The Adizero Boston 13 EQT launches on 5 May 2025, with additional colourways arriving on 4 June.

Expect to pay €160 / $160 for the shoe, and €50–130 / $50–130 for the apparel.

For more info, visit Adidas today.