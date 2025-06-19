Running had become a chore until Puma’s wildest shoe reminded me why I loved it

I’ve been going through a bit of a running lull lately, not really finding my stride with the sport (pun intended). I’ve been doing the same routes, testing running shoes and triathlon watches, and putting in the miles in preparation for races – same old, same old.

In all honesty, nothing has aroused my interest in recent months. It’s the same old iterative design everywhere, Nike churning out its ZoomX shoes, Adidas forever tweaking the EnergyRods, New Balance making its shoes softer and softer.

Running watches are the same. Sensor accuracy is getting to the point where only the most nitpicky runners can find a difference, and there are just so many features on new wearables that no one can test them properly in a year, let alone in a few weeks.

That said, the daily grind doesn’t stop, so here I am, running for work’s sake, because shoes need to be tested and watches need to be worn. No wonder I feel a bit indifferent about it all.

I’m currently testing one of the latest Garmin watches, the Forerunner 970, which suggested a tempo workout. For previous sessions, I used my trusty Puma Deviate Nitro 3, but I wanted something different to help me power through the session.

Enter Puma’s chaotic masterpiece

I looked at my stack of untested trainers in my room and noticed another Puma box in the pile. I couldn’t remember what it was, so I opened it to find the FAST-R NITRO Elite 3, the third iteration of the T3 Award-winning Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite.

I mentioned iterative design above, but Puma does it differently. The FAST-R NITRO Elite series has always been famous for thinking out of the box (see also: Puma Fast-RB review), and each iteration of the shoes pushed what we think is ‘normal’ for running shoes.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

The FAST-R NITRO Elite 3 continues this tradition and looks crazier than previous versions, something I never thought could happen. Look at the shape of the midsole and the protruding outside at the front. The exposed carbon plate. The disjointed foam. It’s like a fever dream in running shoe form.

Yet, it works together beautifully. I found myself actually enjoying the tempo session in the shoes, which almost felt surreal after months of apathy. The foam felt plush, and the upper was just the right amount of tight. It’s worth mentioning that Puma’s sizing is almost always spot on, which is far from standard with other brands.

Incredible, yes – but not without compromises

Of course, the FAST-R NITRO Elite 3 isn’t your daily trainer, and I wouldn’t waste it on training runs only. It’s an expensive shoe that should be used for those sessions only when you really want to push yourself – or when you feel like you’re losing the motivation to move.

At £260, it’s also far from cheap, which makes it even harder to recommend. However, it’s just so good and different that it’s impossible to stay indifferent about the FAST-R NITRO Elite 3. I’m glad to see that while some running shoe companies are happy to sit on their laurels, Puma is going out of its way to innovate.

The FAST-R NITRO Elite 3 might not be the shoe for every runner, but it certainly can help you get out of a rut, should you find yourself in one. It’s available not at Puma US, Puma UK and Puma AU for a recommended price of $300/ £260/ AU$ 350.