September is going to be a huge month for new cars: here’s what to expect

A whole bunch of exciting new cars from Europe’s biggest brands are about to arrive – and they’re all hungry to dethrone Tesla, restore faith in the continent’s car industry, and fight back against a Chinese EV onslaught.

September will see major new cars and concepts from Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes, Polestar, Porsche and Volkswagen, plus important debuts from Chinese startups like Leapmotor and Denza.

Many of these cars will get their global debut at 2025 IAA Mobility, better known as this year’s Munich motor show, which opens its doors on 8 September. There will be a string showing of cars from German brands, of course, but the scale of the show will mean major news from across the industry – and for drivers, it’ll mean a lot of shiny new metal entering dealerships across the year ahead.

Audi

Could we see a revival of the TT later this year? That’s what the rumour mill is suggesting, with Audi expected to reveal a new concept car in September. There’s no confirmation that it’ll signal a new generation of the recently-deceased TT sports car, but for now it looks like the concept is more likely to be an electric sports car than an SUV. For that alone, Audi deserves some applause.

BMW

This could well be the star of the Munich show, and potentially one of the most important news cars of the entire year. It’s the BMW iX3, and instead of being merely the next generation of the company’s mid-size electric SUV, this is the first car from BMW’s Neue Klasse – a whole new family of EVs that will seek to redefine the carmaker’s design language for a generation to come.

Expected to share its overall design with the Vision Neue Klasse X concept, the new iX3 is expected to benefit from an 800-volt system architecture, fast charging, a long range and a whole host of new tech to get excited about.

Hyundai

Hyundai produces some excellent electric cars – including the wonderfully mad Ioniq 5 N – but none are what you’d consider small. That’s about to change though, with the September reveal of the all-new Ioniq 2.

Related to the Kia EV2 – which is expected to land in 2026 – the Hyundai will likely share much of its platform with the slightly larger Kia EV3. That means the same (and rather good) E-GMP electric architecture, but at a price point of around £25,000, making it a fair bit cheaper than other members of the Ioniq family.

Given how Hyundai likes to describe its cars as a set of chess pieces, each placing a very different body design on shared foundations, you can expect the Ioniq 2 to look quite different to the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Leapmotor

Another affordable EV expected to make its debut in September comes from Leapmotor, a Chinese upstart with a reputation for undercutting its rivals with small, affordable and back-to-basics electric cars.

Backed by the Stellantis car group, Leapmotor’s next car is expected to be a VW Golf-sized family hatchback called the B05. It’ll be based on the new B10 SUV and could fall just below the £30,000 barrier, while still offering in the region of 350 to 400 miles of range.

Mercedes

We already know Mercedes will reveal its new electric GLC in September – because the IAA show’s own website says so – and it’ll sit alongside members of the new CLA family. These include a new electric CLA shooting brake (or estate, if you prefer), and a hybrid too. The stand will also show off a camouflaged prototype of the new electric VLE minivan, due on sale in 2026.

Mercedes will also be showing off its AMG GT XX concept car, which it revealed in June. This is said to be a preview of the first production model based on its new High-Performance AMG Electric Architecture. In other words, a first glimpse at what an electric future for AMG looks like.

It won’t be all about EVs, though, as Mercedes is also expected to announce a second concept, called the AMG GT Track Sport. This is described as “a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine,” and suggests Mercedes still has an eye on internal combustion for future cars.

Polestar

Polestar’s super-simple naming convention means that, after the 3 and 4 arrived last year, it’s almost time for the 5. This will be revealed at the Munich motor show in September, and is a high-powered electric saloon car that’s expected to take on the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya.

This is the first Polestar to use the car’s own platform, and it’s also the first to use an 800-volt electric architecture. Double the voltage of all previous Polestars, this will unlock faster charging and close to 900 horsepower of total output in its most aggressive configuration.

The Polestar 5 has been a long time coming, tracing its routes back to the company’s Precept concept car back in 2020, then first appearing as a production-ready prototype in 2023. I hope the finished car will have been worth the wait.

Porsche

Following on from the new electric Macan, Porsche will use the Munich show to reveal an all-new electric Cayenne. The SUV has been seen in public a few times recently, including at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but wearing extensive camouflage.

Little is known for now, despite the high-profile outings, but Porsche fans can expect an 800-volt system architecture, rapid charging and equally potent performance from the flagship model.

Volkswagen

A small Volkswagen will be big news next month, as the company reveals more of its plans to turn the adorable ID.2All concept into reality. A VW Polo-sized electric car, the ID.2 (or whatever Volkswagen decides to call it) will sit below the ID.3, and is expected to be priced from just over £20,000, making it a close rival to the Renault 5 E-Tech.