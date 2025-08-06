5 common treadmill mistakes that are slowing your running progress

Nothing beats running outdoors, but when the weather takes a turn for the worse, it’s far more convenient to jump on the treadmill, isn’t it? Not to mention, it’s a great starting place if you’re a beginner who isn’t feeling confident to head outside, just yet.

A key tool in even seasoned runners' training programmes, a treadmill is a key piece of kit that can help sharpen your speed, stamina, and endurance – when used correctly. But, if your training approach is off, you could be slowing down your progress without even realising it.

Below, Hannah Walker, founder of running apparel brand Bimble and Bolt , shares five common treadmill mistakes so that, whether you’re looking to hit a new PB or just want to get more out of your workouts, you can train smarter and more effectively.

1. Setting off too quickly

Going out too hot is up there as one of the most common running mistakes , but it can be even more tempting on a treadmill. “Running on a treadmill can feel easier at first due to the flat surface and lack of wind resistance and, because of this, it's common to start too fast without realising it,” explains Hannah. “Keep an eye on your pace from the start to help you conserve energy and get the most out of your session.”

2. Avoiding inclines

You may avoid hitting the incline button because it’ll make your run ‘harder’ but, if you avoid it, you’ll be in for a rude awakening when you eventually head outside. “Outdoor running involves natural variations like hills and wind, which treadmills don’t automatically provide. Adding a slight incline (and occasionally a decline, if your treadmill allows) can better simulate outdoor conditions. This helps build strength, endurance, and makes your training more effective.”

3. Not wearing the correct kit

While this may not slow down your progress per say, wearing the wrong kit could cut your run short. “Indoor treadmill running can feel much warmer than running outside without wind or fresh air to cool you down,” says Hannah. “Wearing lightweight gear, like shorts and a short-sleeved top, can make a big difference in keeping you comfortable during your run. At Bimble & Bolt kit we use materials such as a Performance blend of Recycled Nylon, Spandex and OEKO-TEX, made from post-consumer waste materials, such as plastic bottles or discarded garments.” Also, don't forget to wear a decent pair of running shoes!

4. Holding the handrails

You’ve picked up speed, ramped up the incline and the run is getting tough. It might be tempting to grab the handrails for some support, but Hannah says resist the urge. “This can throw off your posture, reduce the effectiveness of your workout, and create bad habits that don't translate well to outdoor running. Try to run hands-free with relaxed arms to maintain proper form.”

5. Not cooling down properly

Whether it’s running inside or outside, so many of us are guilty of skipping a cool down, but Hannah says it can have a negative effect on our recovery. “It’s tempting to hit “stop” and step off the treadmill as soon as your workout ends, but skipping a proper cool-down can lead to dizziness or tight muscles. Gradually slowing your pace for 5 minutes will help your heart rate return to normal and support better recovery."