Whoop just made one of its most intriguing features free to try – but there’s more going on here

WHOOP is taking an unusually bold step to widen its reach: starting 5 August, the brand will offer a one-month free trial of its flagship WHOOP 5.0 membership for the first time.

At the same time, it’s unlocking Healthspan, one of the most talked‑about features introduced with the WHOOP 5.0 and the WHOOP MG, for existing WHOOP 4.0 users.

Healthspan is designed to give members a clear view of their physiological age and personalised guidance on how to improve it.

It uses nine core metrics, including sleep, exercise, and recovery data, to calculate WHOOP Age and Pace of Aging.

The idea is to connect your daily habits to long‑term wellbeing, with targeted recommendations that help you improve health markers over time.

It’s a move clearly aimed at tapping into the booming interest in longevity and proactive health, topics dominating both the fitness and wellness industries.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

By rolling out Healthspan to older hardware, WHOOP is signalling that it wants to be seen as an essential daily health coach, not just a performance tracker for athletes.

The free month of WHOOP 5.0 includes full Peak membership benefits, with the option to upgrade once the trial ends.

It’s also likely to draw in users who’ve been curious but hesitant to commit to the subscription model.

Existing WHOOP members were automatically upgraded to the WHOOP Peak tier with their current 4.0 device when the new bands were announced.

The timing is crucial, as WHOOP has been under increased scrutiny in the US, with the FDA recently questioning where the line between “wellness” and “medical” features should be drawn.

While Healthspan doesn’t diagnose conditions, it does tread into territory (e.g. physiological age tracking) that’s inherently health‑focused.

For now, though, WHOOP's aim is to provide broader access to its tools, which might have a greater potential impact on personal health – and perhaps, in its view, on the healthcare system at large.

You can find out more and sign up at WHOOP.