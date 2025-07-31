Garmin’s latest watches are pulling in new users fast – and it’s not because they’re cheaper

Garmin has had a big few months with loads of exciting product launches.

In a recent company update call – where the brand shares its results with investors – it revealed that its fitness tech (running watches, smartwatches, and other training devices) brought in $605 million between April and June 2025 alone, a whopping 41% increase compared to last year.

Its outdoor gear – adventure/ outdoor watches and hiking GPS units, among others – added another $490 million, up 11%.

What’s more interesting than the numbers is who’s buying – Garmin says it’s not just loyal fans upgrading their kit.

More first-time users are coming to Garmin than ever before, thanks to a wave of new launches like the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 running watches, the big-screen Venu X1, and even its first smart sleep band.

More first-time buyers than ever

“We’re seeing stronger growth in the new user category, so new people coming to Garmin for the first time,” said Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble. “It means people are recognising that we offer something different and are coming to us for a solution.”

And unlike other brands, Garmin isn’t relying on big discounts. “We’ve introduced new product lines with new features that can command a higher price point because they do more for the customer,” Pemble explained during the call. “We aren’t moving prices on existing products – it’s innovation driving value.”

Garmin’s outdoor wearables, like the rugged Instinct 3 Tactical Edition, are also part of the success story.

(Image credit: Garmin)

“You can’t change what you can’t measure, so wearables play an integral part of helping people observe and manage their health,” Pemble said.

And while the tech industry buzzes about smart glasses, Garmin isn’t convinced they’ll replace watches anytime soon.

“There may be some special use cases for those, but in general, we believe the utility of a wearable is still very strong,” Pemble added.

With over $1 billion from fitness and outdoor tech in just three months, Garmin’s strategy of innovation over price cuts seems to be paying off, and bringing in a whole new crowd of wearable fans.