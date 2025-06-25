Garmin, stop! Brand adds sixth new product in a month with this marine beast

Garmin is officially on a launch spree. With the quatix 8 nautical smartwatch, the brand has now unveiled its sixth major product in less than a month, following the Garmin Forerunner 570 and 970, Venu X1, Edge MTB, Tacx Alpine trainer, and now the Quantix 8.

(Let’s not forget the simultaneous rollout of its ambitious Connect+ platform.)

Designed as the ultimate smartwatch for mariners, the quatix 8 brings serious upgrades over the Garmin Quantix 7.

It now features a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass wrapped in a tough titanium bezel.

It’s available in 47mm and 51mm sizes, and battery life is rated at up to 16 days and 29 days, respectively.

The watch is dive-rated to 40 metres, with redesigned leakproof metal buttons (ala Garmin Fenix 8) and a sensor guard for improved underwater durability, ideal for scuba and apnea diving.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Other highlights include a new built-in speaker and microphone, allowing boaters to issue voice commands to compatible Garmin chartplotters over Bluetooth.

The microphone doubles as a remote control for trolling motors and Fusion entertainment systems, too, all while letting you take phone calls from your wrist (when paired with a smartphone).

There are yet more boating features, including tide tracking, anchor drag alerts, race start guidance and tack assist, among others.

There’s also a built-in LED flashlight, tide change alerts, race start guidance, and anchor drag alarms – a serious marine toolkit.

Off the water, it offers the same robust fitness and health tracking you'd expect from a flagship Garmin watch.

It's a niche product, sure, but it wraps up an explosive June for Garmin. Six launches, major software updates, and a clear signal: the brand isn’t slowing down.

The quantix 8 is available now at Garmin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AU, with prices from $1,199.99/ £949.9/ AU$ 2,199.