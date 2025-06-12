Garmin's thinnest smartwatch just dropped and it has the biggest screen the brand’s ever made

Garmin has just pulled a fast one on the wearables world. With zero teasers or cryptic countdowns, the brand has quietly launched the Venu X1, a premium smartwatch that blends the boldest tech from its high-end multisport watches into a sleeker, slimmer profile.

It’s packing the largest display Garmin has ever put on a wearable, a 2-inch square AMOLED panel, all wrapped in an 8mm-thick case.

That makes it slimmer than most Garmin watches and significantly easier to wear 24/7, yet the screen is even bigger than what's found on beasts like the Garmin Fenix 8 or Enduro 3.

Weighing a mere 34 g (40 g with ComfortFit band) and built with a lightweight titanium case, a sapphire lens, and a rectangular design with rounded corners, the Venu X1 is a stylish departure from Garmin’s usual rugged, round aesthetic.

It’s designed for daily wear but still sports some serious outdoor smarts, including an LED flashlight, borrowed from the Fenix and Epix series, for added visibility in the dark.

The built-in speaker and microphone support wrist-based calls and voice assistant integration.

(Image credit: Garmin)

You can also trigger certain voice commands right from the watch itself, like starting a workout or setting a timer, even without a phone connection.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand has also added new font size options and customisable watch faces, making the most of that large display.

The 24mm ComfortFit nylon strap aims to keep things secure but comfortable, while the software experience includes familiar Garmin staples like Training Readiness, preloaded maps (!), and smart notifications.

Battery life? Up to 8 days in smartwatch mode – not quite Enduro territory, but impressive for such a bright, slim design.

The Garmin Venu X1 is available in black or moss green and will launch later this June. It is priced at £679.99/ $799.99/ AU$ 1,499.

For more info, head over to Garmin UK, Garmin US or Garmin AU.