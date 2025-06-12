The upcoming F1 movie will showcase your favourite Ninja ice cream maker

QUICK SUMMARY SharkNinja has partnered with ‘F1 The Movie’ on a limited edition collection of its most popular products. Featuring the Ninja Creami and the Shark PowerDetect, the SharkNinja APXGP Performance range comes in a special black and gold colourway.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Apple Original’s ‘F1 The Movie’, you’ll be surprised to hear that your favourite Shark and Ninja products may make an appearance. That’s because SharkNinja has teamed up with F1 The Movie on a limited edition appliance collection – yes, really.

Race car collaborations with home brands have been aplenty this year, including Ferrari teaming up with L’OR on limited edition coffee pods , and McLaren partnering with Nutribullet on three blenders in its iconic orange colourway. Now the F1 film is getting involved with this new collaboration with SharkNinja.

As the sponsor of the film’s APXGP racing team, the new SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection is (unsurprisingly) heavily inspired by F1 The Movie. The range features seven of Shark and Ninja’s most popular products, all of which come in a limited edition black and gold colourway.

The collaboration between the film and SharkNinja might sound outlandish, but the home appliance brand states that the two have similar values, in terms of speed, power, technology and precision. Alongside the new design, F1 The Movie will support the partnership with advertising and product placements in the film – so you might be able to see your favourite ice cream machine in the new blockbuster.

So, what products have got the F1 treatment? Within the SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection are six products from Shark and one from Ninja. Some designs are more subtle than others – for example, the Shark hair stylers are fully gold while the Shark PowerDetect has smaller hints of the branding.

Right now, you can get the iconic Ninja Creami in the F1 black and gold colourway – the only Ninja product involved in the collaboration. Shark, however, has gone all out and you can get the limited edition F1 The Movie colours with the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty System, the Shark PowerDetect Robot Vacuum and Mop, the Shark FlexStyle , the Shark SpeedStyle Pro and the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist.

All products within the SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection are the same price as the non-limited edition version. The products are available to buy now via Shark and Ninja , and the Apple Original Films F1 The Movie will be in theatres on 27th June.