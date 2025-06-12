The upcoming F1 movie will showcase your favourite Ninja ice cream maker
SharkNinja collaborates with F1 on limited edition appliance collection
QUICK SUMMARY
SharkNinja has partnered with ‘F1 The Movie’ on a limited edition collection of its most popular products.
Featuring the Ninja Creami and the Shark PowerDetect, the SharkNinja APXGP Performance range comes in a special black and gold colourway.
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Apple Original’s ‘F1 The Movie’, you’ll be surprised to hear that your favourite Shark and Ninja products may make an appearance. That’s because SharkNinja has teamed up with F1 The Movie on a limited edition appliance collection – yes, really.
Race car collaborations with home brands have been aplenty this year, including Ferrari teaming up with L’OR on limited edition coffee pods, and McLaren partnering with Nutribullet on three blenders in its iconic orange colourway. Now the F1 film is getting involved with this new collaboration with SharkNinja.
As the sponsor of the film’s APXGP racing team, the new SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection is (unsurprisingly) heavily inspired by F1 The Movie. The range features seven of Shark and Ninja’s most popular products, all of which come in a limited edition black and gold colourway.
The collaboration between the film and SharkNinja might sound outlandish, but the home appliance brand states that the two have similar values, in terms of speed, power, technology and precision. Alongside the new design, F1 The Movie will support the partnership with advertising and product placements in the film – so you might be able to see your favourite ice cream machine in the new blockbuster.
So, what products have got the F1 treatment? Within the SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection are six products from Shark and one from Ninja. Some designs are more subtle than others – for example, the Shark hair stylers are fully gold while the Shark PowerDetect has smaller hints of the branding.
Right now, you can get the iconic Ninja Creami in the F1 black and gold colourway – the only Ninja product involved in the collaboration. Shark, however, has gone all out and you can get the limited edition F1 The Movie colours with the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty System, the Shark PowerDetect Robot Vacuum and Mop, the Shark FlexStyle, the Shark SpeedStyle Pro and the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist.
All products within the SharkNinja APXGP Performance collection are the same price as the non-limited edition version. The products are available to buy now via Shark and Ninja, and the Apple Original Films F1 The Movie will be in theatres on 27th June.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review: an incredible portable fan to make summer easier indoors and outdoors
Shark's new FlexBreeze HydroGo is super easy to use, provides tons of air movement, and comes with a handy "breeze" function
-
Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier review: best design yet, plus warm and cold controls
Anyone wanting fast and efficient air monitoring plus heat and cooling will find the Blueair ComfortPure3-in-1 Air Purifier fits the bill
-
Le Creuset finally launches first-ever outdoor BBQ range in time for summer
Le Creuset expands the capabilities of its cast iron collections
-
Wait, what?! Ninja just turned its FrostVault cooler into a backpack
Ninja debuts FrostVault Go Backpack – and it even comes with a bottle opener
-
Ninja quietly announces Pro edition of its Luxe Café coffee machine – it’s all about espresso
Ninja upgrades its Luxe Café with more espresso and milk frothing options
-
Zwilling’s new cordless range only needs one battery to power all its appliances
Zwilling debuts the XTEND collection with clever battery system
-
This Ninja juicer is the easiest way to make wellness shots – and it won’t break the bank either
I want Ninja’s new cold press juicer, but I hate the name
-
Ninja’s new indoor grill can cook 10 burgers at a time – but you might not get it
Ninja supersizes its Sizzle Pro indoor grill