New MSI laptops are ready for life in the fast lane

Quick Summary MSI has unveiled some quirky new laptops at Computex. That includes a partnership with Mercedes-AMG, and a lovely artwork lacquered finish.

With Computex happening right now over in Asia, you're likely to see lots of new tech in the coming days. In particular, that show seems to be the moment for most brands to showcase new and shiny laptops.

MSI clearly got that memo, as the brand has unveiled the fruits of a new collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team. That sees the MSI Stealth A16 AI+ and MSI Prestige 16 AI+ laptops get a new design, complete with the iconic team badge.

The Mercedes influence is clear, with a luxurious design to match the already high-performance specs offered by these devices. You'll find top spec processors and GPUs inside, with the Prestige model even boasting a 4k OLED panel.

To further celebrate the partnership, these models come with a range of branded goodies. You'll snag a laptop sleeve, a mouse and a mousepad – just enough to make everyone think you're either employed by Mercedes, or raided their stockroom.

(Image credit: MSI)

It's not the only new device in that category, either. For those who prefer a more artistic pursuit, there's a new collaboration with the Japanese lacquerware company, Okadaya.

Together, they've reimagined Katsushika Hokusai's iconic artwork "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" as a finish on the MSI Prestige 13 AI+. That's simply stunning, with the MSI logo making a neat appearance between the crest of the wave and the arching sea beyond it.

It's a gorgeous design, which offers a welcome change from the stale black and silver boxes found in the rest of the market. There should be more to come in this ilk, too, as the brand's press release suggests that the upcoming Artisan Collection will continue to explore this theme.

There's no pricing given at this point in time, but we'd anticipate a small bump over the base cost of the laptops used. Still, if you're a big fan of Mercedes or love the Wave artwork, these are a solid range of options.