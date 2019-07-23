Best gaming laptops 2019: top laptops for gaming

If there's something we all love here at T3, it's gaming – and especially when we're on the move or, sometimes, in bed. Our editors have curated the very best gaming laptops for playing your most beloved PC games, wherever you may be, using years of experience reviewing and testing hardware, so you can be sure our recommendations come with authority.

Best of all, if you are in the market for a new gaming laptop, you've picked a great time: with new models appearing regularly, older models get knocked down in price, and there are often some major reductions and discounts on portable games hardware to be had.

So whether you're looking for a high-end model where money is no object or a more conservative option with an affordable price tag, T3 has you covered. And that is important as not every gamer's needs or budget is the same.

For those who want an immediate recommendation, then right now we consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 the best gaming laptop in the world at the moment. It's thin, lightweight and surprisingly quiet - and, best of all, it's incredibly fast with a meaty Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU ready to make your most demanding games run like a dream.

If you can't sink the considerable outlay needed to own an Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701, then fear not, because we've got a huge selection of other models that run the gamut from super high-end machines all the way to entry level options that won't cause your bank balance to crumble. So, without much further ado, let's get stuck in!

How to choose the best gaming laptop for you

Internal components to screen resolution balance is crucial when choosing a gaming laptop.

What you're looking for in the best gaming laptop of 2019 is the capability to run the most demanding games of the day – graphically intensive games – without having to make loads of settings compromises.

Bad gaming laptops advertise themselves on their gaming credentials, but then deliver vastly inferior performance to their desktop counterparts, so its absolutely crucial that you avoid these clunkers.

High-resolution screens are a nice added bonus on a gaming laptop as well, but it's important to keep in mind that high frame rates are far more important when gaming on the go – so it's pretty pointless plumping for a laptop with a 4K screen if it doesn't have the interior hardware to power games on it.

Case in point: for us the best gaming laptop in 2019 is the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701, which doesn't have a 4K screen – but it does have a very high quality, Full HD one and this in partnership with stonkingly fast internals makes for a superb portable gaming experience (and one that's considerably more future-proof too)

Other things to look out for when buying a gaming laptop include weight and portability (after all you are buying this to carry around), battery life (a fundamental issue with many gaming laptops), and price.

Here at T3 we think you should be spending a minimum of £800 (about $1,045) on a gaming laptop to ensure a good level of performance, and more than £2,000 if you can stretch to it if you want something at the premium end of the scale. There are some hyper-premium systems that retail for over £3,000 and, well, if you can spend that money then that is the price tier where you will get the absolute best tech and future proofing.

So, without further ado, here are the best gaming laptops available today in 2019.

Our pick of the best gaming laptops on the market: get the best gaming laptop for you

The best gaming laptop in the world today is the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 The best gaming laptop in the world Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM); Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz) Screen: 17.3-inch, Full HD (1,920x1,080) IPS, Pantone Validated (144Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync) Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD Reasons to buy + Incredible gaming power + Hyper premium build + Thin and portable + Quality, 144Hz screen $2,050.99 View at Newegg

As we confidently stated in our full Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 review this gaming laptop is loaded with a suite of state-of-the-art gaming hardware, boasts an incredibly premium build quality, and packs an innovative and portable design, too. Simply put, it is the best gaming laptop in the world.

The GX701's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 is simply insane, both in terms of raw graphics processing power and in terms of features, with the Max-Q card allowing you to turn on next-level graphics options such as real-time Ray Tracing, the latter making lighting in games even more realistic and lifelike.

This GPU combined with a rapid 8th generation Intel CPU, buckets of fast RAM, and lots of capacious and fast drive storage make playing any PC game today a zero-compromise joy, while the mature and stylish finish and dense, premium build quality means the system looks perfectly at home in the office as well.

The only obvious stumbling block with the GX701 is its incredibly high price point, but if you can afford it and are looking for a hyper-premium new gaming laptop, then this is without doubt a fantastic choice.

The MSI GS75 Stealth 8SG is a compact gaming powerhouse, and one of the very best gaming laptops in the world today.

2. MSI GS75 Stealth 8SG A fierce competitor for the best gaming laptop throne Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H 2.20GHz Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6); Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 32GB DDR4 Screen: 17.3" FHD, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS-Level Storage: 1x M.2 SSD slot (SATA), 2x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) Reasons to buy + Impeccable performance power + Understated, compact design + 4-sided thin bezel screen + SteelSeries RGB keyboard $1,899 View at Amazon

MSI really aims for its rivals' jugulars here with the GS75 Stealth 8SG, with the compact and quite unassuming system very much a wolf in sheep's clothing.

A fantastically powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q Design GPU begins the assault, which enables today's most graphically demanding games like Metro Exodus to be played as they should, and with the latest graphical hotness, ray tracing, very much enabled. In terms of pixel-pushing power, the GS75 Stealth has it to spare.

A rapid 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H along with a stonking 32GB of DDR4 RAM back the GPU up in terms of processing power, while the machine's wide-screen 17.3" FHD display delivers buttery smooth, tear-free visuals thanks a high 144Hz refresh rate. And that's saying nothing of the display's delightful 4-sided thin bezel design, which grants the Stealth 8SG a very on-trend aesthetic.

Throw in buckets of storage thanks to a maximum of 3 M.2 SSDs, a responsive and clean SteelSeries-designed keyboard, a horizontally spacious trackpad and MSI's Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling system, and you're left with a system that for PC gamers demanding big portable gaming performance, leaves very little to be desired.

The power and style on lock with the Razer Blade Pro 17 is top, top tier. (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) Supreme gaming laptop power in a hyper premium chassis Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM); Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 16GB DDR4 (2,667MHz) Screen: 17.3-inch, Full HD (1,920x1,080) IPS (144Hz refresh rate) Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD Reasons to buy + Incredibly strong hardware + Compact, cool design + Quality 144Hz screen $3,555.76 View at Newegg Business

It's impossible to argue that the Razer Blade Pro 17 isn't one of the best laptops in the world: it's hugely powerful under the hood, and outwardly classy, bringing Razer's highest-end portable computer into design line with the rest of the Blade line. The company has shaved excess size off the edges, packed a colourful and bright 17" 144Hz panel into a lid with minimal bezels, and built a strong chassis with a vapour cooling system that does an impressive job of keeping its dialed-up internals in perfect operating order.

The combination of Nvidia RTX 2080 and 9th-gen Core i7 CPU make great bedfellows, helping the Blade Pro top even the benchmark results of the Asus Zephyrus GX701, and while you might find it lacking in certain hardware departments (though its 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD aren't exactly stingy) you can open it up and upgrade its internals to your liking. Whether you'll want to, though, after shelling out over three grand for this ultra-premium package? That's the question.

Extra points for the Blade Pro's connectivity options, too, given its 802.11ax-compatible Wi-fi chipset and 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, as well as the option of both HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3 expansion on board. You won't be disappointed, except perhaps by your bank balance after buying it.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 is the best upper-mid-range gaming laptop in the world.

4. Acer Predator Triton 500 A superb sweet spot for performance versus price Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H, 2.20GHz Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080, IPS, 144Hz Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + RTX graphics for under £1,500 + Clean, thin and portable design + 144Hz screen with 3ms response time $1,670.17 View at Walmart

If you want to jump onto the RTX bandwagon, so you can bask in the goodness that is real time ray tracing, but don't have super serious money to spend then the Acer Predator Triton 500 is a great sweet spot.

The model tested by T3 packed in a strong Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. And right now that model is retailing on Amazon for a very approachable £1,799.

However, if you are prepared to take a step down in the CPU and RAM department, then the line actually starts with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD model that rings in for only £1,499. That's a powerful RTX gaming laptop for under £1,500.

And with the Triton 500's gamer-calibrated screen, with the panel delivering 144Hz and an anti-ghosting approved 3ms response time, AAA gaming and much more is very much delivered as it should be. The three-sided thin-bezel design, while not quite as expansive as the 4-sided beauty of the MSI GS75 Stealth, still looks modern too, while the system's overall understated finish make it a genuine work and play option.

The best upper-mid-range gaming laptop on the market today.

The MSI GT75 Titan is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy in 2019.

5. MSI GT75 Titan A 17-inch beast of a gaming laptop that comes with an in-built mechanical keyboard Specifications CPU: 2.9GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5) RAM: 32GB DDR4 Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Full HD Resolution, 120Hz 3MS panel, Colour Anti-Glare Storage: 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD Reasons to buy + Absolutely rapid Core i9 CPU + Excellent 120Hz Anti-Glare screen + Super storage options + In-built mechanical keyboard $2,429.99 View at Tiger Direct

The MSI GT75 Titan certainly lives up to its name, delivering an incredibly fast and powerful system that clubs lesser gaming laptops into submission with a bombastic build and design, as well as a stacked suite of rapid internal components.

Specs-wise, the combination of the Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GPU, and 32GB of DDR4 2,666MHz RAM make this a AAA-title crusher out of the box, and with 1.5 TB of storage available there's plenty of room for games, too.

A wide-array or ports and connections (including DisplayPort), a backlit mechanical keyboard, and a 2-year MSI warranty complete an excellent all-round gaming package. Just don't expect to walk far with it, or use it for extended periods on battery power.

The 5. Lenovo Legion Y740 has a sturdy chassis and a very attractive RBG keyboard for added style points. (Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo Legion Y740 A gaming powerhouse that's not messing around Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) – RTX 2070 (Max-Q 8GB) RAM: 16GB – 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Nvidia G-Sync 144 Hz Storage: 256GB SSD – 256GB SSD+1TB HDD Reasons to buy + Great GPU from Nvidia + Fantastic chassis + Impressive configuration options $1,699.99 View at Lenovo USA

Lenovo's latest gaming laptop variant, the Legion Y740, is a powerhouse. With some impressive muscle in the GPU department (namely an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or an RTX 2070), its ready to run all your favourite PC games at ultra with barely a hiccup in sight. That lovely 15.6-inch screen is Full HD and comes with an 144Hz Nvidia G-Sync so your games will look incredible, wherever you're playing.

The only real area where the Legion Y740 struggles is battery life, with its Intel Core i7-8750H and that beefy GPU chugging away, the laptop does struggle to keep going for long enough. It's still very much a portable gaming machine, just make sure you've packed a power cable if you're playing away from home.

This isn't just a versatile 2-in-1 machine - it's also a gaming hub with serious clout.

7. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 The best hybrid gaming laptop to buy on a budget Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory RAM: 8GB Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Ultra-thin design + Impressive specs for a 2-in-1 + Genuine gaming chops $1,249.99 View at Dell

While the classic 2-in-1 design might not be the first thing you think of when imagining a portable gaming machine, Dell has proved it can be done – and done remarkably well – with the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1. The latest iteration boasts a Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU with 4GB HMB2 of memory and a reliable Intel Core i5-i7 processor.

This being a 2-in-1, you're getting a lovely screen for your troubles in the form of a 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display so you watch and interact with your gaming machine without a hint of dullness. With that ultra-thin build, you really are getting an impressive entry to the gaming laptop market.

If you're looking to shop in the mid-range best gaming laptop market price-wise, then the Asus ROG Strix GL502 is a superb option.

8. Asus ROG Strix GL502 A strong gaming laptop at a mid-tier price point Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD Reasons to buy + High level specs + Bright, vibrant screen + Mid-tier price point $1,389.18 View at Walmart 575 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another entry from Asus makes our top list of best gaming laptops and, once more, it is easy to see why.

That's because the Asus ROG Strix GL502 comes packing a brilliant and vibrant 1,920 x 1,080 IPS screen and then pairs it with some superb, top-tier gaming hardware. An Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM makes short work of any title at that resolution (and often consistently surpass 60fps!) and makes playing games a totally stress-free experience in terms of performance.

As you would expect, battery life isn't stellar; however, the rest of this very well-priced gaming laptop make it a top mid-range contender.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 Gaming doesn't look flashy, but it's a well-priced, powerful gaming laptop.

9. Dell Inspiron 7000 Gaming A top value for money gaming laptop that delivers understated looks Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 1 TB hybrid Reasons to buy + ‘Pro-grade’ cooling system + Full HD screen and WavesMaxx audio + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 $748.87 View at Amazon

Dell's latest gaming-focused range of laptops are an ideal option if you're looking to invest in a machine that can handle the every tasks of life AND your PC gaming needs. This is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops of 2019.

Even the basic model comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and an impressively robust cooling system to keep that beast of a card from melting. With 16GB of RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, a 15-inch Full HD screen and speakers with WavesMaxx audio, you've got one impressive package from the people at Dell.

You'll get just over eight hours of use on a single charge, which is okay, but it can also charge up to 80% in one hour – so you won’t have to wait long to keep gaming on the move.

The Asus ROG G703GI a strong gaming power station.

10. Asus ROG G703GI A strong gaming laptop for wealthy power users Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-i9 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) RAM: 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080)144Hz Storage: 3 x 512GB SSD (M.2, RAID 0), 2TB HDD Reasons to buy + A vast screen for a gaming laptop + Excellent gaming performance $2,495.70 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sometimes bigger really is better, especially when you're a gaming laptop that's gargantuan in almost every way. First there's that monolithic 17.3-inch display, ensuring every vista and digital realm gets its due, while the choice of either i7 or i9 core processors means there's few tasks this laptop can't perform.

And, with that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU growling beneath the hood, even the most demanding titles on PC won't make this beast blink. It's a solid choice for our best gaming laptop list, just expect to have to remortgage your house in order to afford it...

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the best gaming laptop you can buy if you've got around a grand to spend.

11. Acer Predator Helios 300 The best gaming laptop for gamers with about £800 to spend Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB-6GB RAM: 16GB-32GB DDR4 Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS (144Hz refresh rate) Storage: 128GB SSD; 1TB HDD Reasons to buy + Good performance considering the price + 144Hz, 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display $1,080.54 View at Amazon

One of the benefits of gaming on the go in 2019 is the fact powerful components are now far more affordable, leading to new models with entry-level price tags that can run almost any game from your Steam library (and beyond).

Here, with the Acer Predator Herlios 300, you're getting a beefy Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU and a lovely 15.6-inch FHD display to keep your PC gaming hunger sated, but you'll likely need to tinker with its settings in order to stop it from overclocking itself and burning a hole in your desk.

The fact this is only a grand still blows our minds, and cements its position in our best gaming laptop 2019 guide. It's especially worth a look if you're hoping to get a lot of bang for your buck.

The Gigabyte Aero 15X oozes style and features several nice touches on top of winning specs.

12. GIGABYTE AERO 15X A super stylish gaming laptop that is at home in the office Specifications CPU: 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Strong gaming spec + Classy, sleek design $1,599.66 View at Amazon 45 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Big, bold and beautiful, the Gigabyte Aero 15X crashes into our best gaming laptop list for 2019 with top-end specs and looks to drool over. This is going to cope with everything you can throw at it and then some, with an 8th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1070 on board.

Admittedly it's going to cost you a significant amount of cash, but if you're shopping up near the premium end of the market, then we'd say the outlay is worth it. There's no 4K screen either, but at this screen size it's not essential (and helps with the impressive eight hours of battery life).

No one does it quite like Alienware and the m15 is no exception. (Image credit: Alienware)

13. Alienware m15 From the iconic brand comes one of their best laptops yet. Specifications CPU: 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H (6-core) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 RAM: 8GB Screen: 15.6-inch IPS, Full HD Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Oodles of power in a sleek design + Alienware pedigree + Loads of hardware configurations Recommended retailer $1,199.99 View at Dell

There's something about Alienware that says gaming; you know the true purpose of the machine is to crank the resolution up as high as possible and watch as the FPS doesn't drop an inch.

The current Alienware lineup – the m13, m15, and m17 – showcase this philosophy perfectly. Our preference has to be the middle option, however, as it balances having a big screen without also having a laptop that's essentially a desktop.

From the huge array of ports – from Ethernet to Thunderbolt to HDMI – to the customisable keyboard and controls, this laptop has you covered, and then some. The cooling system has been specially designed to deal with the most demanding tasks, too, ensuring you get every ounce of performance you need. It really doesn't get much better.