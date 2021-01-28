The 5 best Mac VPNs for your MacBook or iMac 2021

While you must never judge something by its exterior, it's true that you can make an assumption or two based on the kind of device an individual uses. When it comes to choosing the best VPN for a Mac user, then, it's fair to say there are some priorities that will sit higher on their list than for, perhaps, a Windows user, or even someone in search of an iPhone VPN.

With a Mac device consisting of both Apple's desktop iMac computers, as well as its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, it's fair to say a VPN offers the advantages of extra security as its primary function, something which will be useful across both kinds of Macs. In terms of portability and the more vulnerable use of public Wi-Fi networks, a VPN is definitely a good look for MacBook users.

Alongside that, just like every other keen binger, Mac users will want to be able to hop over geo-restrictions with ease to watch their favorite content, particularly when they're travelling or working in an office or educational environment where there are blocks.

Perhaps unique to the Mac user, it's fair to say they like both their hardware and software to be aesthetically pleasing. With a sleek, intuitive interface already offered by Apple with its macOS, we want our VPN to follow suit and look at home on our Mac devices. In turn, those well and truly locked into the Apple ecosystem want something that can seamlessly run across their devices. This provider should also be able to handle simultaneous connections across Mac, iPhone and iPad VPN.

1. ExpressVPN – the best VPN money can buy

ExpressVPN tops a ton of our VPN guides, and Mac VPN is no exception. It's perfectly tailored to use on a Mac, with a clean, simple interface that hides a plethora of powerful, in-depth options. It's great for newbies and experienced users alike, and now T3 readers can claim three free months on a 12-month plan. View Deal

2. CyberGhost – great for streaming and torrenting

As one of the most popular VPNs on the market, CyberGhost is well worth considering, and its Mac apps are especially good. With over 6,800 servers and an innovative server filtering system, it's excellent for media addicts as well as anyone simply looking to stay secure online. Better still, it's plans are budget-friendly, too.View Deal

3. Surfshark – unbeatable on price

Although not as powerful as Express, Surfshark is the best-value Mac VPN around. With plenty of servers and great streaming support, it's the perfect way to stay protected on a shoestring budget. Sing up today and get 12 months free on a 12-month plan.View Deal

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for a Mac VPN. This is the premium option for those that want nothing but the very greatest VPN for safety, reliability, app quality and customer support. Express gives you round-the-clock 24/7 support, on top of four Mac specific tutorials.

It goes without saying it also looks great, with the option to have a Mac specific app downloaded onto your device, as well as the choice of a browser extension for either Chrome or Firefox. Seamless no matter where you use it, ExpressVPN certainly wears its Mac uniform with pride.

Recent updates also see the implementation of 16 languages on its Mac app, offering better accessibility in your native tongue.

As one of the top VPN providers, Express lets you watch Netflix from any region you like, login to public Wi-Fi, check social media on an otherwise limited connection, or just enjoy good old BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. It also unlocks Prime Video and Disney Plus with ease.

While this is pretty much a perfect VPN for Mac, it'll also work across devices including your iPhone, Android device, smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more with up to five devices in use at the same time. There's also a 30-day no-questions asked refund policy so you can effectively try before you buy.

We found that Mac VPN provider CyberGhost certainly has the smarts to easily back up its claims. Let's start with the basics: more than 6,800 servers spread across 90 countries, no bar on torrents and some really handy live chat support if you ever run into difficulties.

Guaranteed no logs, rigorous encryption and a kill switch for any breaches in security mean it's certainly strong. But it's the added little extras that make CyberGhost stand out from the rest.

Wanting to unlock Netflix, Hulu, YouTube or something else? No worries, as CyberGhost will automatically connect you to the server best poised for the purpose. It's worth knowing. It can also block ads, trackers and malicious websites.

CyberGhost has recently improved its interface - previously one of main gripes with this Mac VPN. In fact, CyberGhost has done a complete U-turn with a Mac interface that should really appeal to Mac users, offering a design that is clear and sharp. Now that only gives us room to moan about the odd bit of clogging, which lead to reduced speeds from servers in the far reaches of the globe.

As a Mac VPN goes, this is most certainly one of the most affordable, feature-packed options. Even better, the Mac app is simple and stable, both in terms of usability and the overlook look of its interface. On top of that, it provides excellent security right out the box. Plus, you'll also get all the essential features such as a kill switch, split tunnelling, a choice of protocols and over 3.200 servers in 65 countries around the world.

Surfshark's also great for streaming. You'll be able to access pretty much any regional Netflix library, BBC iPlayer outside the UK, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

We also love Surfshark's generous unlimited connections policy, which means you'll not only be able to cover your iMac and MacBook Pro, but also your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV – and if you want to pay it forward, anyone else in your household can use it as well.

Surfshark does offer a 7-day trial specifically for Mac users. However, to bag the very best deal on this top-class VPN, sign up directly with Surfshark to make the most of its exceptionally good value plans.

There's plenty of reasons why NordVPN is a decent Mac VPN, from the inclusion of its automatic kill switch, dedicated IP addresses, strong DNS leak protection and the ability to pay in Bitcoin.

It'll also allow you to connect up to six devices at a time which is great value for money, meaning you'll only need one subscription to keep all your devices secure. Plus, the macOS and iOS clients are minimal and simple, which can be great as a straight forward beginner platform that also offers P2P-friendly zero logs access with decent performance. That said, while its map focused interface works best on iOS, it does lose some of its charm on Mac where it is more clunky, which is why NordVPN finds itself a little lower on our best Mac VPN guide.

If you can look past its quirks, though, NordVPN is certainly one of the most powerful VPN providers, not sitting that far behind the best of the best, ExpressVPN.

The great news is it has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it before committing to it!

IPVanish has stood the test of time, meaning it's matured into a really impressive and reliable service over the many years it's been running.

Nice touches like auto IP switching, a kill switch, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP support plus P2P all make this a really impressive Mac option. While paying more for ExpressVPN gets you things like more servers in more countries, a slightly better app, an enhanced user experience and that superb customer service, IPVanish will be more than enough for most needs. Plus, we're big fans of the option to view current connections via its graph visual.

IPVanish bosses claim this is the world's fastest VPN, and we did find it to be rapid. Within the limits of varying connections based on location, signal strength, device and plenty more besides that will change from time to time, it pays to make sure the VPN is quick to start with. It also competently unblocks both Netflix and Disney Plus.

This works brilliantly on Mac to ensure maximum connection speeds and also works across other devices with no limit on how many you can use at once. You also get a 30-day trial with money-back guaranteed.

How do I hide my IP address on my MacBook?

Good news, you're in the right place! A Mac VPN is the best way to conceal your IP address from prying eyes. With the main function of VPN to encrypt and secure your data, part of this means hiding your IP address, the very thing that identifies where you're browsing from, and even the device you're using.

By connecting to a VPN, regardless of which server you choose to join, as soon as your VPN is switched on, your IP address will change to make it appear as if you're browsing online from somewhere else.

Switching your IP to somewhere else in the world is just one thing that a VPN can come in handy for, and is a great foil to streamers who want to watch overseas content and torrenters that wish to keep their web exploits anonymous.

What is the best free VPN for Mac?

Spanning an array of VPN providers, we fully believe our top five are the best Mac VPN tools, offering both extensive functionality in terms of each one's security features, speed potential, as well as other useful tools. We've also offered a balance in terms of budget, too.

In addition, while there are some good free VPN options out there, if you're looking to dip your toes into the world of VPN without parting from your cash, many of our top Mac VPN choices offer a risk free trial period with 30-day money back guarantee policies.

Does Apple recommend VPN?

Of course, Mac devices are renowned for having strong defences. That said, that doesn't mean the likes of VPN and antivirus software aren't just as essential. Still, Apple doesn't offer its own company-approved recommendation where VPN is concerned. Not to worry, though. With our best Mac VPN buying guide, we're sure you'll find the perfect fit in terms of both your personal requirements and budget.

