5 best free VPN downloads in 2021 to change your IP address at no cost

On the prowl for the best VPN without dropping a penny? There are some decent cost-free services out there, and we’ve come up with a list of the very best free VPN downloads currently available, offering a version of some of the exciting features from their full-fat counterparts.

In the name of being honest, admittedly free VPNs will never stand up to the stellar performance of a paid-for service. There will always be limitations, whether quite literally in terms of data allowances and less servers to choose from, as well as in terms of the likes of unwavering security. Let’s face it, without payment from customers for subscriptions, these VPN providers won’t be able to afford the same infrastructure, making them a less secure option.

It’s also worth thinking about how a free VPN is funded in the first place, with many providers likely to be turning its users into products, logging and selling on your private information in order to maintain a free-to-use tool.

That said, there are plenty of reasons the free option can be a good stepping stone before the full experience - especially when it comes down to your first foray into the world of VPN.

An easy way to trial out the software if you simply want to dip your toes in and have never used one before, we don’t think it’ll be long before you’re after the real deal. Luckily, we’ve lined up our top recommendations, including T3's favorite, ExpressVPN, which is equipped with a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a whirl before you well and truly commit your hard earned cash.

Find our top-shelf VPNs below, and read on to discover the best free VPN available, too.

Today's best overall VPNs

1. ExpressVPN – the best VPN service in the world

From all our testing, we've concluded that our #1 choice is ExpressVPN. It lets you forget any security concerns, and has the benefit of 24/7 customer support, guaranteed access to Netflix US and other streaming services, almost constant uptime, and a 30-day money back guarantee (no questions asked) if you change your mind. T3 readers can also bag 3 months extra free with an annual plan. Not bad if you ask us.

2. Surfshark – incredible value for a top-tier VPN

If you're strapped for cash but have decided a free VPN isn't worth the hassle, Surfshark is your best bet. While it's not as feature-packed as Express, it's not far off – and it certainly offers exceptional value for money. Plus, Surfshark also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can have a test drive for free.

3. NordVPN – top-class VPN that's hot on security

A huge name on the scene, NordVPN has long been a strong contender. It quite rival either ExpressVPN or Surfshark on features or price respectively, but if you're looking for a very happy medium, it's the one to check out. Plus its monthly rates are hardly going to break the bank.

The best free VPN downloads 2021:



(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

1. ProtonVPN Free Unlimited data allowance – and all for free Specifications Number of servers: 3 Server locations: 3 Maximum devices supported: 1 Monthly data: Unlimited Unblocks Netflix?: Yes Reasons to buy + No monthly data limits + Logging policy when you install + Great app Reasons to avoid - Only three locations to choose from TODAY'S BEST DEALS ProtonVPN Free Visit Site at ProtonVPN

When put through our rigorous testing in search of the best free VPN, it was ProtonVPN that cinched the top spot, climbing up the list as the most competent service.

While you will have to register to gain access to the free service, one of the most exciting elements of ProtonVPN is it comes with an unlimited data package. This means you'll be able to use it without being careful about the amount of gigabytes used per task. Ideal if you'd hoped to bypass geo-restrictions with a streaming VPN, you can binge without rationing your monthly allowance. The world - or at least the Internet - is your oyster.

Keen streamers will be able to access Netflix, albeit limited to its library of Netflix Original shows with multiple servers across three locations in the US, Japan, and the Netherlands. This means those looking to get access to a foreign Netflix library will have no such luck.

For a free service, there are also a handful of decent features including Auto-Connect, custom DNS servers, Split Tunneling, and IPv6 encryption. While a more limited list than you'll find on its other plans, this is a great starting point. Better still, while there may be concern around VPNs that only offer a free tool, with subscriptions for ProtonVPN available, you should feel a lot safer that your data is in good hands.

Offering a straight forward app to boot, ProtonVPN definitely offers one of the more fully-fledged experiences when it comes to a free VPN - though it's nowhere close to what a premium VPN can offer.

Get ProtonVPN as one of the best free VPNs ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Free View at ProtonVPN

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

2. Hotspot Shield Free VPN The fastest free VPN available Specifications Number of servers: 1 Server locations: 1 Maximum devices supported: 1 Monthly data: 500mb (desktop), unlimited (Chrome) Unblocks Netflix?: No Reasons to buy + Easy to use + 500MB daily data allowance + Security focused Reasons to avoid - Can't unblock Netflix - Issues with Google TODAY'S BEST DEALS Hotspotshield free Visit Site at Hotspot Shield

Offering a fast VPN experience in both its free and paid-for products, Hotspot Shield is a great choice if you want to improve the overall performance of your connection.

While you will be limited to a measly 500mb using the desktop app version, Chrome comes with unlimited data, allowing you to use the free VPN without having to ration your monthly allowance.

Some will also appreciate the fact you can make the most of the free service without having to enter any of your details, including even an email address.

It also has a bunch of nifty features, both on its desktop and Chrome client. On desktop, you'll be able to log speed tests, as well as viewing latency and loading data charts. On Chrome, Sword offers a fake activity tracker, while you can also make use of both its ad and tracker blocker, and much more.

That said, Hotspot Shield's free service is somewhat limited compared to others. While it has a great client and - even in its free service - offers brilliantly fast speeds, we were unable to unblock Netflix, immediately told this was a premium feature. However, if you're after a VPN for those security extras and great speeds, Hotspot Shield's free service is one of the better choices.

Get Hotspot Shield as one of the best free VPNs HotSpot Shield Hotspotshield free View at Hotspot Shield

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Windscribe A good mix of data and servers Specifications Number of servers: 10+ Server locations: 10+ Maximum devices supported: 1 Monthly data: 10GB Unblocks Netflix?: Yes Reasons to buy + 10GB of data per month + Sterling privacy policy + Useful in-browser extension Reasons to avoid - Apps are pretty awkward TODAY'S BEST DEALS Windscribe free Visit Site at Windscribe

Already offering a fairly generous 2GB of data a month, by verifying your email with Windscribe you can get a total of 10GB to use with this free VPN, which - again - sits as one of the more exciting aspects of this tool.

Offering both its client and a Chrome extension, Windscribe's interface is fairly straight forward and intuitive to use - though you may find a bit of back and forth when setting up.

It also has one of the bigger selections of servers with up to eleven to choose from, unblocking Netflix with no visible problems. While connection speed can be slow, this feels fairly secondary when you consider you're not paying a penny for the service.

In terms of features it offers, there is ad, malware and tracker blocking lists, as well as auto-connect, and the ability to configure your settings, including choosing protocols and types of encryption.



(Image credit: Speedify)

4. Speedify A free VPN that speeds up your connection?! Specifications Number of servers: 1000+ Server locations: 50+ Maximum devices supported: 1 Monthly data: 10GB Reasons to buy + Awesome performance boosting + Solid on the privacy front Reasons to avoid - Basic service TODAY'S BEST DEALS Speedify Free Visit Site at Speedify

When it comes to your online security and having complete transparency, you'll appreciate Speedify and its logging policy, which is presented when signing up for the free service. That said, you will have to scroll and click around a bit to navigate your way to the free product.

Swooping in at third place, Speedify is the only free VPN on our list which offers its users the same extensive list of servers as its paid-for counterpart. This means you can hop between over a thousand servers across over 50 locations around the world. Accessing foreign streaming libraries is possible then, able to unblock the likes of Netflix with no issue.

Pledging to speed up your Internet connection, we found this to be true with server connections quick and overall performance great.

Sitting in the mid-tier, Speedify offers an allowance of 2GB a month. While not the worst, it's not a lot, especially if you plan to do a lot of heavy duty tasks like streaming and gaming. That said, from a security perspective, Speedify is a decent free VPN choice with features like a specific streaming mode, channel bonding, and secure encryption.

Get Speedify as one of the best free VPNs Speedify Speedify Free View at Speedify

(Image credit: TunnelBear)

5. TunnelBear Lots of servers, not much data Specifications Number of servers: 1,000 Server locations: 20+ Maximum devices supported: 5 Monthly data: 500MB Unblocks Netflix?: Yes Reasons to buy + User-friendly apps + Use it on mobile and desktop Reasons to avoid - Very basic - Only 500MB each month TODAY'S BEST DEALS TunnelBear Free Visit Site at TunnelBear

A great choice for beginners to the world of VPN, TunnelBear offers an adorably simple interface that makes VPN seem that bit less daunting, with an easy set-up, too.

With TunnelBear we didn't come across an serious roadblocks, able to use seamlessly with all features available on the free version. That said, unlike Hotspot Shield, you are very much limited to the 500mb allowance, which many will breeze through very quickly.

In terms of features, you'll be able to mark any trusted networks, as well as utilising TCP to override any stable connections. There's also the choice of launching at startup on your computer, as well as the GhostBear tool.

Admittedly it won't be the best for those looking for a free Netflix VPN with the very small data allowance. However, TunnelBear doesn't limit you to a few server choices, offering the same list as in its paid-for service of over 1,000 servers across the globe, offering exceptional speeds of 80mbps.

Get Tunnel Bear as one of the best free VPNs TunnelBear TunnelBear Free View at TunnelBear

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Are free VPNs safe?

A free VPN can be a half-decent tool. That said, when it comes down to whether they're as safe as a paid-for VPN, the answer is simply, no. When a product is completely free - especially one that's prime function is to offer security - you have to question how a company can fund the kind of infrastructure required to offer the kind of technology needed to keep your personal information safe, let alone continue running in the first place. Put simply, you'll pay with your data if you don't pay with your money.

Should I pay for a VPN?

When it comes to our professional opinion, subscribing to a VPN service is definitely the way to go to actually benefit from all that a fantastic VPN can offer you, from security, to performance and streaming. With so many fantastic cheap VPN options out there, too, money needn't be an issue.

Paying for your VPN can give you the reassurance your personal data is in safe hands, as well as stripping you of any of the limitations a free VPN poses. You'll have unlimited data and the option to load your VPN onto a number of devices rather than just the one. You'll also have free rein of a service's server list and features.

Still cautious? Our top recommendation, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to trial it risk-free. Alternatively, Surfshark is our budget-friendly VPN of choice, feature-packed and affordable.

What is the difference between paid VPN and free VPN?

There are a lot of differences been a paid-for VPN and its free counterpart. As previously mentioned, free VPNs come with limitations, both on data and the features you can use when you haven't handed over your card details. You should also treat a free VPN with caution where security is concerned, without the money behind it to carefully handle the sensitive information of its cutters.

Meanwhile, with a paid-for VPN, you'll get the premium experience with a long feature list, the ability to not only unlock Netflix, but also other streaming services like Prime Video and Disney Plus. Want an iPlayer VPN? You'll have to pay for that.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Which is the best free VPN?

ProtonVPN sits at the top of our best free VPN buying guide, offering unlimited data on its free service, as well as servers across three locations with multiple servers. That said, when loading Netflix, it only allowed us to watch Netflix Originals. For those travelling and looking to access a full Netflix library, then, you'll be limited in what you can binge when not in the country.

Of course, there are drawbacks to a free VPN and this is just one of them. If you're after the very best experience when it comes to a VPN, you are better off paying and finding the one most suitable for your device, whether you're after the best iPhone VPN, Android VPN, or you want the best fast VPN.

With most offering a trial period with their all your money back guarantees, why not try the likes of ExpressVPN, which takes the title as the best of the best across many of our VPN buying guides?

Are free VPNs illegal?

There are digressions across the laws on the use of VPN - both paid-for and free - in differing territories, especially in country's like China. However, for the most part, the use of a VPN is not illegal. Offering its users an extra layer of security, as well as optimising performance of elements like bandwidth, a VPN is completely legal to use.

That being said, this shouldn't be taken as a shield against any illegal activity they could potentially be used for. If you happen to be using a VPN for piracy, for example, you're still committing an illegal act and risk prosecution.

What's more, while many paid-for VPN services promote a no-logging policy, that isn't to say your information isn't completely safe from scrutiny. If the likes of the government or FBI want to take a look at what you've been up to, many VPN providers will be obligated to pass this information over. It's also worth repeating that this kind of anonymity rarely stretches to free VPN services, with your information likely to be the currency used to keep the VPN going.