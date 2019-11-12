Latest reviews
Vodafone Smart V10 review: one of the best ultra-budget phones you can buy
The Smart V10 won't cost you much at all, but actually impresses on many levels
Eero mesh router review: Eero is more affordable and more effective than ever
The new Eero is better than ever before at solving your Wi-Fi woes
By David Nield •
Amazon Echo Studio review: best sounding Echo by far assails Sonos One with hi-def and 3D audio
You do need an Amazon Music HD sub to get the full effect though
By Duncan Bell •
Oppo Reno 2 review: this could be the best-value phone in Oppo's line-up
Worthy of your consideration if you're shopping in the mid-range market
By David Nield •
Yale All-in-One Outdoor Camera review: packed with features, affordably priced
Get a camera, a siren, a spotlight and an intercom in one
By David Nield •
TP-Link Deco P9 mesh router review: blanket your whole home in speedy Wi-Fi
With easy setup, strong speeds, and plenty of extras, this is a system that impresses
By David Nield •
Ring Alarm review: simple, affordable home security system
Get protected in minutes with Ring's comprehensive suite of products
By David Nield •
OnePlus 7T Pro review: excellent hardware and software combine on one of the phones of the year
If you're buying a new smartphone, give some serious consideration to the OnePlus 7T Pro
By David Nield •
Apple AirPods Pro review: noise cancelling and great sound combine in world-beating true wireless buds
Better sound, better fit and active noise cancellation plus Apple has toned down the 'iconic' visual weirdness with shorter arms
By Matthew Bolton •
Polar Vantage V review: formidable rival for Garmin, way more advanced than Fitbit
A whole lot of metrics for not a lot of money
By Matt Kollat •
Google Pixel 4 review: the best Pixel yet might not be good enough
Has Google done enough to keep up with Samsung and Apple in 2019?
By David Nield •
Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 review: a superior keyboard and mouse combo
Maybe it's time to upgrade your tired keyboard and mouse devices with Logitech's help
By David Nield •
Salomon Alphacross trail running shoes review: one for dry training days in the forest
Some corners have been cut but the overall experience is still good
By Matt Kollat •
Innr smart lights review: these affordable Philips Hue alternatives cover the basics
Innr offers a wide range of bulbs but doesn't bring anything new to smart lights
By David Nield •
SimpliSafe home security system review: comprehensive peace of mind
Get an all-in-one system that covers everything you need
By David Nield •
Apple iPad (2019) review: the new iPad 10.2-inch is the best cheap tablet you can buy
Apple's new cheapest iPad brings the biggest physical change in years to the budget option
By Robert Jones •
Sony Xperia 5 review: excellent camera and battery life
A companion piece to the Xperia 1 that's worth considering for your next phone
By David Nield •
WaterRower review: a stealthy rowing machine that'll give you a full body workout
You'll love it for the experience and your family and neighbours will thank you for getting such a quiet machine instead of a treadmill
By Matt Kollat •
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: the new best Android tablet
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the greatest Android tablet yet, but it still can't knock the iPad off its perch
By Matthew Bolton •
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review: the best-selling Echo, now with an LED display
The Echo Dot's transition to a bedside table or kitchen counter top near you is complete
By Robert Jones •
