Best electric bike 2019: take on commuting and mountains with the best e-bikes

Tear up that Travelcard, it's time to try a new way of commuting: the best electric bike. Or e-bike, if you prefer snappy shortenings. At the more rugged end of the best electric bikes market, there are also models that are great for effortlessly taking on hills, trails and general rough stuff.

Attitudes to electric bikes have changed in recent years. For a long time they were seen by cyclists as 'cheating' and by non-cyclists as being just like a bike, but uglier and far more expensive. This new breed of best-in-class electric bikes feel more natural, look more normal, and people are coming around to the idea that a ride with the convenience of a bike but without all the sweat and effort is a Very Good Thing.

The lack of effort involved means you can end up a bit chilly in the winter months if you don't wrap up warm, but with summer here that's less of a worry. Electric bikes will only continue to grow in popularity in the next year or so, and summer is when they come into their own.

What is the best electric bike?

This depends what you are after of course but we have some very highly recommended bikes in each category.

Best electric bike: Gocycle GX. Pricey, mind…

Best e-bike for value The sub-£1000 Gtech eBike City has all that many users will need.

Best folding electric bike Brompton Electric. This feels uncannily like a normal Brompton, looks identical and folds in exactly the same brilliant way.

Best non-folding city e-bike VanMoof Electrified S2. A definite T3 Awards candidate for 2019, this has GPS tracking, an immobiliser and alarm, and rides like a dream.

Best electric bike for hills and off-road Haibike Sduro Trekking. The vorsprung durch technik of riding up very steep hills and along gravel paths.

How to choose the best electric bike for you

Cycling is a great pastime for a number of reasons: it's free (after the initial bicycle purchase), it's good for your health and in many cases, it can be faster than cars and public transport.

Cycling with an electric bike for a commuter is all these things, plus leaves you less sweaty – what's not to love?

Different electric bike brands take different approaches to electric bike manufacture. Some choose to place an electric motor in the rear wheel hub, with a torque sensor in the cranks that tells the on-board batteries to send power to the wheels.

Others – notably Bosch and Yamaha – opt for a more high-powered approach, with the entire motor and sensor unit situated around the bike's cranks, meaning more visually appealing and aerodynamically advanced frame styles can be fashioned.

An increasing number of new, premium e-bikes place the motor in the front wheel hub, which seems to give a much more natural riding experience, if you're used to non-powered bikes.

Speaking of which, if you're used to non-electric cycles, be aware that e-bikes are heavy and capped at 25kph or 15.5mph. In many cases, that means the bike starts to feel like its actively fighting against you, if you try to push the speed higher than that by pedalling. That's especially true with heavier bikes, for obvious reasons, and can take a while to get used to.

However, if you're being realistic, 15mph is a very decent average speed when commuting in town or taking on hills. This is despite what all cyclists will tell you is their average speed – you're not fooling anyone, guys!

Again, some of the newer, more expensive e-bikes are starting to solve the 'fighting back' problem by applying power in a smoother curve, using algorithms that respond more accurately to the speed at which you pedal, and also by weighing less than a cow.

Even with cheaper or heavier bikes, once you accept that you are really meant to pedal gently and let the motor do the work, non-speed freaks will get into it. E-bikes are great for commuting and for places that aren't pancake flat. They'll pull you away from the lights quickly, iron out hills and stop you getting sweaty, so you can bin the Lycra and ride in jeans, a suit, or a winter coat.

However, don't think that riding an electric bike means you won't get any workout at all. Particularly if you want to push on past 15.5mph, they're much better for you than taking the bus.

The best electric bikes you can buy

1. Gocycle GX Best electric bike – a perfect blend of zippy mobility and fold-up convenience Specifications Weight: 17.8kg Range: 40 miles Charging time: 7 hours (4 with optional quick charger) Gears: 3-speed Power: 250W (500W in USA) Reasons to buy + Great to ride + Handy adjustments via app + Folds up quickly and easily Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fold as small as a Brompton

Yes, a new fold-up has usurped the electric Brompton. Although we have just taken delivery of the Brompton for a proper, long-term test, so maybe this situation will change again… However, for now the Gocycle GX is our top recommendation for anyone who wants an e-bike. That's because the Gocycle is more fun to ride and feels more sturdy. The flip side of that is that it doesn't fold up anywhere near a neatly as the Brompton but, crucially, it folds up enough, and sufficiently quickly, to legally take it on public transport. Although people may tut at you.

With three gears, variable assistance – you can change when and to what extent it kicks in via Gocycle's handy app, which also lets your phone serve as a basic bike computer – and small-ish but chunky, sporty wheels, the GX is just a blast to ride. Gocycle's power delivery algorithms and torque sensors have been tweaked by former F1 engineers, so the ride is one of the smoothest around. It's nippy, manouevrable and fun, and it also feels more like a 'proper bike' than the Brompton.

Lighting is taken care of via a super bright front LED lightbar and rear lamp that draw power from the main battery system, so you don't have to rummage around for AAA batteries or remember to plug them into a USB cable to charge.

2. Brompton Electric Best electric bike for commuting in two stages Specifications Weight: 16.6 or 17.3kg Range: 25-50 miles Charging time: 3-5 hours (depending on charger) Gears: 2- or 6-speed Power: 250W Reasons to buy + Portable, fold-up design + Very well implemented assistance + Separate battery pack for easier carrying Reasons to avoid - Bromptons just look a bit weird

• Buy direct from Brompton

So it's been knocked off the top spot for now, but the E-Brompton is seriously impressive. If your daily commute includes public transport followed by cycling, it offers total ease of 'parking', can be more easily stowed in a luggage rack than the GX, and still allows you to arrive in a pristine and unsweaty state, thanks to the electric assistance.

The F1-trained engineers at William Advanced Engineering assisted with the electrical parts and the result is a 250W motor that provides pedal assistance via the front hub – which is still a very unusual approach. It draws power from a 300Wh battery pack that sits in a bag and goes on the front where the Brompton luggage rack would normally sit. You can also opt for a larger bag that holds both the battery and your spare suit or laptop or whatever.

The Brompton is fun to ride in urban settings, although admittedly not as much so as the GX. Its powerful enough to breeze up hills with minimal effort, but feels nimble on the flat. As with any Brompton, you probably won't win a half-mile sprint on it, but thanks to the pedal assistance, you most certainly will get off to a flying start.

The reason it stands above other electric bikes is that Brompton has worked out how to apply power assistance to your pedalling so it feels natural. It also doesn't feel so much like it's trying to fight you once you reach the maximum, 15.5mph assisted speed.

A neat smartphone app shows current charge levels and lets you tailor assistance settings, while cadence and torque sensors mean power delivery is smooth and only kicks in when truly required. Brompton also plans to offer diagnostics and warnings that a service or battery replacement may be necessary via the app.

Brompton offers fewer options than it does with its standard steeds, but while it comes in any colour you like, so long as that's black or white, there is also a choice of two or six gears, that 20-litre bonus luggage option, and you can shell out extra for a fast charging system that delivers an 80 per cent battery top up in just 90 minutes.

Perhaps the cleverest thing of all about the Electric Brompton is that despite all the extra stuff, it folds up exactly the same as the non-powered variety. It's so simple, and unlike certain folding bikes we could mention, what you're left with is a genuinely small thing, rather than something that's about the size of a bike with the front wheel taken off.

The Electric Brompton is heavier than a standard Brompton of course, but still quite light by e-bike standards. It has small, suitcase-style additional wheels that come into play once folded up, and the way the weight is balanced means it is quite straightforward to trundle along in that state.

Really, the only problem with the electric Brompton is the same as with a standard one – they're pricey, and you do look a bit of a tit riding one. But you'll get over it.

3. Volt Pulse Best hybrid electric bike for light rural and intense urban delight Specifications Weight: 22.7kg Range: 60 or 80 miles depending on model Charging time: 3-4 hours Gears: 8-Speed Power: 250W Reasons to buy + Great fun to ride + Proper gears and suspension + 'Turbo' button Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy

Pricier than the Gtech but still offering an awful lot of ebike for your money, the Volt Pulse is a very neatly designed hybrid bike.

Unlike the Gtech it has disk brakes, 8-speed Shimano Alivio gearing and front suspension that can be easily locked off when not required.

The 250W motor is powerful enough to handle hills and to make the bike feel surprisingly nimble for something that weighs 22.7kg.

Possibly my favourite thing about it is the hybrid drive system which combines the same sort of pedal-assistance as the Gtech but also has a very hard-to-resist thumb throttle to push you up to the capped 15.5mph top speed with zero effort.

You can then either cruise at that speed or employ leg power to go faster.

Everything about this bike feels well thought through. For commuters in hillier areas and those who just require extra assistance, it's a great choice, and the price is really competitive.





4. VanMoof Electrified S2 Best inner city electric bike Specifications Weight: 19kg Range: 35 to 90 miles Charging time: 4 hours Gears: 2-speed automatic Power: '250-500W' Reasons to buy + Great handling and feels speedy + Built in alarm, GPS and immobiliser + Lengthy range + Early bird pricing is a great deal Reasons to avoid - Gets a touch pricier for non-early birds - Sightly troubling automatic gear switching

• Pre-order with £100 deposit at VanMoof

Okay, hands on heart, this is my favourite electric bike. The price may be higher than the Volt, and it doesn't fold up like the bikes at #1 and #2 but given the choice, as a ageing hipster and city slicker, the VanMoof Electrified S2 is the one I personally would choose.

When it comes to premo-grade e-bikes built for city commutes the Brompton Electric is arguably more useful overall due to the way it folds down so small. However, if you commute by bike alone, with no public transport required, and so don't need folding, VanMoof's Electrified S2 is the e-bike to get.

VanMoof have got this absolutely spot on for urbanites. It's well built, rides as well as the Brompton if not better, and is also packed with genuinely useful tech features. Chief amongst these is the raft of anti-theft measures.

Firstly there's a magnetically-fired locking pin in the rear wheel, triggered by kicking a button on the hub. This is fairly secure in itself and almost impossible to remove without destroying the bike. In London, we'd pair it with a more traditional bike lock so there's a more obvious visual deterrent, though a LED matrix screen on the frame does issue a warning to would-be tea-leafs.

Then there's a smart alarm that gradually gets more shrill if it detects anyone playing with the Electrified S2, but doesn't go off just because someone slightly moves your bike in order to chain up their own bike. Even better, once a theft is detected, the lights flash SOS (!) while the GPS tracking kicks in.

Perhaps most remarkable of all, VanMoof promises to send a specialist out to retrieve your bike for you. That doesn't sound like a fun job, to us.

Also on board are keyless unlocking via an app and Bluetooth (with manual PIN override, thankfully), and the same app also lets you choose between the four power levels. Again, there's also a button for this – in fact, there doesn't seem to be anything that can only be done via the app, which is good design.

None of this would matter if the VanMoof Electrified S2 (and its close relative the X2) wasn't fun to ride, but it is a blast. Like the Brompton, it pulls off the neat trick of powering you along but giving the illusion that you're doing the work, reacting quickly and cleverly to the speed of your pedalling and the difficulty of any incline you're on.

The S2 has two further Brompton-trumping tricks up its sleeve. There's a 'turbo boost' button that shoots you straight to 15.5mph and keeps you there, without you needing to pedal faster – great for pulling away from the lights, or just using to push your speed back up after braking or swerving a pothole.

There's much less of a sensation of the Electrified S2 'fighting back' once you hit 15.5mph, as well. That's helped by the automatic 2-speed gear box, although this does take some getting used to. Because its cogs are very different sizes you can end up with all sorts of cadence problems as it auto-shifts from high back to low. With practice you can avoid this, or of course you could in theory fit a second cog that's closer in size to the first.

The VanMoof Electrified S2 is also something of a deal at present. It's early bird pre-order price is £2,398. That might not be cheap exactly, but it's quite the bargain compared to the price it will be: £3,198.

5. Gtech eBike City The most affordable ebike for urban rides and so easy to use Specifications Weight: 16kg Range: 30 miles Charging time: 3 hours Gears: none Power: 200W Reasons to buy + Computer monitored to adjust speed when pedalling + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Not much difference between low and high power - Slightly uncomfortable saddle and grips

This Gtech City Bike sits at the opposite end of the spectrum from the Brompton, and is ideal for beginners or those on a budget. There are definitely more powerful electric bikes out there than this, and a few cheaper ones, but Gtech, best known for its vacuum cleaners and hedge trimmers, has pulled off a surprise winner with this.

For just shy of a grand, you get an e-bike that actually looks like a bike, has a 30-mile maximum range, and is shorn of anything that could be described as complexity.

You turn it on by pressing the green button on the battery once for low power and twice for high, although to be honest, there is not a lot of difference between them. After that, you just pedal. There are no gears, no chain to muck up your trousers (a motorbike-style carbon fibre belt is used instead) and not that much difference in feeling compared to riding a normal bike.

The twist is that a computer monitors how hard you're having to work to pedal, and applies the electric motor as required. So you mainly feel its helping hand as you pull away from lights, coming out of corners, and of course, going up slopes.

As with all these bikes, the assisted speed is capped at 15mph, but unlike some of them, the Gtech eBike City or its identical (spec-wise) sibling the eBike Sport (this just has a standard frame rather than a step-through one) is light and agile enough for you to be able pedal harder without feeling like the weight is fighting you back down to 15mph. You can even, at a push, use it without the motor on flatter roads.

We wouldn't try to take this up a mountain section of the Tour de France, but for urban hills and more gentle rural inclines, it really does take the work out of it.

For the money, and especially considering it comes from a hedge trimmer brand, the eBike is a great little set of wheels. There have been sacrifices made in the comfort of the saddle and the grips, and the brakes could have a bit more bite to them, but these seem like acceptable compromises to us.

In some ways, its real USP at launch was that it just looks like a bike. Thankfully, other brands are now following Gtech's lead in this area.

6. GoCycle G3 Best 'stowable' e-bike Specifications Weight: 16.7kg Range: 40 miles Charging time: 3.5 hours Gears: 3-speed hub Power: 250W Reasons to buy + Futuristic looks + Great fun to ride + 3-speed hub gears and disk brakes + Can be fairly rapidly dismantled for storage or transport Reasons to avoid - Not really a 'fold-up' bike as such

The G3 is a GX that doesn't fold up. It rides the same and has all the same brilliant qualities as its sibling. But while it doesn't fold, it can be fairly quickly pulled apart and stowed in a small flat... or on a yacht, if the marketing material is to be believed. A 375Wh lithium battery pack is neatly stashed within the lightweight frame, meaning the Gocycle G3 is one of the cleanest bikes full stop.

There is no crossbar or crazy geometry to speak of, simply a high modulus carbon front frame that is connected to a trailing arm. Even the wheels are cutting edge, with the special patented quick-detach "Pitstopwheels" fastening to a central hub like a sports car. On top of this, there's a futuristic Knightrider-esque "cockpit", which consists of numerous coloured LEDs that give slightly abstract readouts on battery range, gear selection and speed. Again, lighting is built in, drawing power from the main battery.

7. Raleigh Centros Crossbar Best premium hybrid electric bike Specifications Weight: 26kg Range: 60+ miles Charging time: 6 hours Gears: 10-speed Power: 250W Reasons to buy + Really good fun to ride + Sturdily built but comfortable + 10 gears to play with Reasons to avoid - Ridiculously heavy. You do NOT want to run out of battery power - A bit overpriced

What's the Centros like? Big and heavy, but with enough power to overcome that, it really reminded me of a more upmarket Volt Pulse. You do tend to find that the weightier e-bikes give more of a feeling of speed, even though you're only doing 20mph or so at the absolute most (only up to 15mph with electrical assistance so you'll need leg muscles or a downward incline to get to that outlandish velocity).

I found that by sticking it on 'Turbo' or 'Sport' mode (the upper 2 of the 4 electrical assistance levels) and leaving it in a middle gear, the Centros felt zippy when in full flight, but able to pull away from the lights with no problems. Less lazy riders than me might want to actually use the 10 gears, and will find that in the top gear, it's quite easy to push past the mandated 15.5mph electrical limit.

The front suspension and pleasantly comfy saddle also smooth out London's potholed hellscape very successfully. Raleigh also makes great play of the fact that the battery is 'hidden' in the frame's down tube but to be perfectly honest, it is 'hidden' in the same way as an elephant is 'hidden' if you throw a blanket over it.

The only issue with this bike is that, as mentioned, it is quite reminiscent of the Volt Pulse. Okay, that only has 8 gears, not that I use the gears much anyway, but it is lighter and, more to the point, over £1000 cheaper. If you have the readies, maybe you'll prefer this one, though.

8. Volt Axis Perhaps the most cutting-edge e-bike you can buy Specifications Weight: 16kg Range: 60+ miles Charging time: 3-4 hours Gears: 8-speed Power: 418Wh Reasons to buy + Great fun to ride thanks to 8 gears and comparatively light weight + Folds up, has disk brakes AND automatic gears Reasons to avoid - Well, it only barely folds up… - And who wants automatic gears on a bike?

• Buy direct from Volt, RRP £3,099

If you want an e-bike that positively sprays tech out you, try the Volt Axis on for size. It takes the GoCycle GS's combo of folding, lightweight frame and disk brakes and adds automatic gears, if you please. These react to your speed and pedalling effort. So you automatically gear down when you stop at traffic lights – although what self-respecting cyclist does that? – and then back up as you accelerate.

If you are an experienced rider this is actually annoying as hell. Personally, I tend to leave whatever I'm riding in a high gear all the time, because my body is like a powerful machine, and I found the way it slowed my escape from the lights quite disconcerting. For beginners, it could be useful, but it's worth remembering that the whole point of e-bikes is that the motor helps you along anyway, so I do really question the usefulness of this.

The 'folding' mechanism is hardly going to have Brompton's engineers in a cold sweat, but it does quickly fold just enough to let you take it on a train in the rush hour, and unlike the GoCycle, you don't need any tools or have to, uh, remove the damn wheels. Pushing it about in this state is not the easiest thing, it must be said.

That aside, the Axis is a fantastic e-bike. At 'only' 16kg, it's almost lively by e-bike standards, but it also feels rock solid. It's geared too low in my opinion – I think it's fair to say I am not the target market – but in 8th, you can breeze on past the legally mandated, electrically-assisted 15.5mph. The hydraulic disk brakes will then bring you to a pleasingly rapid dead stop. The range and charging time are good, too. Cheap it is not, mind you.

9. Haibike Sduro Trekking Best electric bike for off-roading and dastardly hills Specifications Weight: 24kg Range: 'up to' 80 miles Charging time: 3 hours Gears: Shimano Deore XT 20 speed Power: 250W Reasons to buy + Well built with plenty of power + Long range + Good for hilly commutes and off-road action Reasons to avoid - Bloody heavy

This is an absolutely textbook electric mountain bike. It's heavy, powerful, built to last and it gobbles up hills. The 63mm of front suspension is invaluable whether you're taking on woodland trails or – much more terrifying – the UK's pothole-pitted roads.

Naturally, the 250W motor applies power with rather less finesse than the Brompton or VanMoof, and when you hit the 15.5mph assisted speed limit, you know about it. However, for those who value power over speed, and conquering hills over racing along the flat, the Haibike Sduro Trekking is hard to argue with.

For rural commuting or days out on hills and trails, the Sduro Trekking is a cracking choice. It's built like a tank and goes like the clappers.

• Read our full Haibike Sduro Trekking review

10. Emu Crossbar Best Gtech rival Specifications Style: Electric Frame: Aluminium **Weight** 23 kg Gears: Shimano Nexus 7 speed hub Motor: 250W front hub Battery: Samsung 10.4A or 14.5A Range: 25-50 miles Charge time: 6-8 hours Reasons to buy + Great price + Excellent spec and features + Practical storage solutions Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Traditional styling might not appeal to all

This number from e-bike newcomers Emu might not boast the trick belt drive or lightweight frame of the Gtech Ebike Sports, but it beats in most other specification areas, whilst maintaining a sub-£1000 price tag.

For that you get a powerful 250W front hub motor, 10.4 Amp battery with a range of 40km (25 miles) on a single charge and a top-up time of six hours from flat.

At 23kg, it is a heavy old lump, but Emu attempts to negate this with a 'walk assist' mode, which incorporates a small amount of motor assistance when moving around but it's still tricky to get on and off a train, for example.

However, Emu sells a little foldable number if that's your bag. The Emu Crossbar is for town commuters that require a sweet ride that's backed up by solid Shimano Nexus hub gears and Tektro brakes, which are adequate if not the best on the market. Riding is smooth and easy, with the crank moving sensor doing its best to iron out any gaps in power delivery.

11. Specialized Turbo Levo FSR Comp 6Fattie A rather more pricey off-road e-bike that's serious about fun Specifications Weight: 23.3kg Range: not quoted Charging time: not quoted Power : up to 530W Gears: 11 speed Reasons to buy + Mission Control App for perfect ride planning Reasons to avoid - Not one for commuting

Turbo Levo offers serious off-road lunatics the chance to get their kicks with less pedal effort thanks to this awesome electrically assisted machine.

The full suspension Levo FSR Comp 6Fattie (great name, huh?) packs a powerful electric motor that was pinched from the automotive world, which sucks juice from a battery that has been seamlessly blended into the frame.

The entire drive system is neatly incorporated into the bike's design for optimal weight distribution and the ultimate in sexy design, while users control torque and power output, which peaks at a surprisingly punchy 530W, via a cool Mission Control App that can also be programmed to a time or distance parameter to ensure there's enough power to get you home.

Once the power output is set, the rider simply pedals and marvels at the amount of power that the battery pack and motors offer up. Once at the top of a gnarly downhill route, the motor can be turned off and the rider left to enjoy the berms, jumps and obstacles that make mountain biking so appealing (and downright scary).

The huge beaded tyres are hardly ideal for everyday commuting but the electric motor will instantly override any rolling resistance that should rear its ugly head. You could also consider some of the more commuter-friendly Turbo models.

This thing is also kitted out with a full SRAM groupset, RockShox Yari RC front shocks, Custom Fox Float suspension at the rear and enormously punchy SRAM disc brakes at the front and rear. Fundamentally, it's a mighty off-road machine with pro-spec kit that introduces a new style of trail riding, allowing adrenaline junkies to ride further, climb harder and descend faster than ever before.