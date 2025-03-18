Cowboy rolls out fresh new shades for its e-bikes – and they look ready for the spring
The brand's latest e-bike colours bring a breath of fresh air to city streets
Cowboy, the Belgian e-bike brand known for its sleek design and cutting-edge tech, has introduced two fresh colours for spring 2025: Breeze and Dawn.
Inspired by the changing season, these limited-edition shades bring a lighter, more playful look to the brand’s Cruiser and Cruiser ST models while maintaining their signature minimalist aesthetic.
Breeze, a soft, airy blue, is exclusive to the step-through Cruiser ST, offering a serene yet energetic vibe that reflects the freshness of spring mornings.
Dawn, a warm golden peach, is reserved for the standard Cruiser model, echoing the hues of a rising sun and the longer, brighter days ahead. Both colours are available now, with deliveries set to begin in May.
Despite the aesthetic refresh, the bikes retain the tech that has made the Cowboy Cruiser a standout in the market.
Featuring the brand’s AdaptivePower technology, wireless phone charging, and a fast battery charger, Cowboy's bikes continue to prioritise effortless city commuting with a smooth and intuitive ride experience.
The fresh colour launch coincides with a major milestone, with riders recently completing the 50 millionth journey on one of the brand's electric bikes.
As more urban cyclists turn to Cowboy for their daily commutes and weekend adventures, the company is doubling down on its community efforts.
The Cowboy Cycle Club, launched to bring riders together through events across major cities, has been met with enthusiastic demand, creating a space for cyclists to connect and share their passion.
According to Richard Bone, VP of Design at Cowboy, the introduction of these new colours is about more than just aesthetics.
With extensive research into colour trends, the brand sought to add vibrancy to its typically muted palette, delivering shades that feel both modern and timeless.
The goal was to push beyond Cowboy’s signature earthy tones and embrace a more playful yet refined approach—one that captures the joy and energy of the upcoming season.
The Cruiser and Cruiser ST in Breeze and Dawn are available for €2,999 at Cowboy, ready to bring a fresh look to city streets just in time for spring.
