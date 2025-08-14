Your favourite Peak Design bag might look very different now

If you own a Peak Design bag, it may be about to meet its more stylish twin.

The California-based brand has just unveiled four brand-new colourways – Eclipse, Kelp, Ocean, and Ibis – in what it’s calling its largest colour expansion to date.

The update spans 75 products, including iconic models like the Everyday Backpack, Travel Backpack, Outdoor Backpack and Capture Clip, now available in shades that range from moody blues to unapologetically vibrant pink-orange.

There’s no change in functionality: the fabrics, hardware, and smart design features remain exactly as they were.

However, for many Peak Design fans, that’s part of the appeal: this drop is all about injecting personality into kit that’s already built to last a lifetime.

Nature-inspired but not shy about standing out

The palette draws from both the natural world and the bolder end of the spectrum.

Ocean is a deep, calming blue that channels maritime moods without going too dark, while Kelp is an earthy green that feels at home on the trail or in the city.

Eclipse leans into rich, shadowy red-purple tones – it first appeared earlier this year on select roller luggage and outdoor backpacks – while Ibis goes in the opposite direction entirely, delivering a pinkish-orange pop that’s reserved for smaller accessories like packing cubes, straps, and totes.

Image 1 of 5 Camera Strap in Ibis (Image credit: Peak Design) Camera Sling in Kelp (Image credit: Peak Design) Field Pouch in Coyote (Image credit: Peak Design) Packable Tote in Ocean (Image credit: Peak Design) Medium Packing Cube in Ibis (Image credit: Peak Design)

It’s the first time since 2019 that Peak Design has gone this big with a cosmetic refresh, and the timing makes sense.

The functional photography-meets-travel gear space is more competitive than ever, and colour can be as much of a selling point as capacity or weight.

For creators, commuters, and travellers who see their bag as part of their personal style, these new shades offer a fresh excuse to upgrade, even if their current Peak Design kit is still going strong.

The new colours are available to buy at Peak Design US, Peak Design UK and Peak Design AU, with prices from $14.99/ £14.99/ Au$32.95.