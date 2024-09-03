This new adventure bag from Peak Design might just replace every backpack you own

If you’ve ever found yourself cursing your backpack for being either too bulky, too awkward, or just plain inadequate while out on an adventure, Peak Design is here to save the day.

The brand that’s been making waves in the photography and outdoor industries for over a decade is back with a bang, launching what might just be the most exciting outdoor gear of the year: the Peak Design Outdoor Line.

The two backpacks (in 45L and 25L sizes) and two slings (in 7L and 2L) are designed with an almost obsessive attention to detail.

The backpacks feature customisable modular organisation, a harness system that feels like it was custom-tailored just for you, and access points that make getting to your gear as easy as grabbing a snack from your fridge.

The Outdoor Backpack is the star of the show, featuring shoulder straps inspired by running vests that distribute weight like a dream.

Need quick access to your camera? The Ultra Cinch top hatch has you covered, and the giant rear access panel gives you full visibility of all your gear. Say goodbye to the days of frantically digging through your bag while missing the perfect shot.

Kickstarter #13: The Outdoor Line by Peak Design - YouTube Watch On

The slings? Equally impressive. The 7L version even doubles as a camera bag with its custom clasp and quick-adjustment hardware, just in case you need to switch from cross-body to waist bag on the fly.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of these can be seamlessly integrated with Peak Design’s Camera Cubes and Ultralight Packing Cubes, turning your bag into a highly specialised piece of kit for any adventure.

Peak Design has made sure these bags are as tough as they are good-looking. With a 100% recycled weatherproof Terra Shell exterior, abrasion-resistant Ultra Zips, and ultra-high molecular weight polyethene cording, these bags laugh in the face of the elements.

And did I mention they’re PFAS-free? That’s right, no nasty chemicals here.

Peak Design founder Peter Dering summed it up perfectly: “The Outdoor Line is not only the culmination of everything we’ve learned as bag designers, but it’s also a giant nod to our most loyal and longest-tenured customers.” Well, Peter, consider your customers well and truly nodded to.

The Peak Design Outdoor Line is now live on Kickstarter with a tempting 20-25% off MSRP (ranging from $59.95 to $329.95, depending on your choice). You’ll need to act fast, though: this deal only runs until 15 October 2024.

If you’re the kind who prefers to wait, you’ll have to hold out until late November when these beauties hit Peak Design's online shop. But trust me, you don’t want to be that person stuck waiting for the rest of us to start living our best, most organised adventure lives.