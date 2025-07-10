FREITAG’s cult messenger bag just got a high-fashion makeover with help from Paris design rebels

FREITAG’s rugged messenger bags have always carried more than your laptop.

Now, in a new collaboration with Paris-based design agency Études Studio, the Swiss bag brand is turning its iconic F41 HAWAII FIVE-0 into a vehicle for graphic expression and cultural dialogue.

The limited-edition release remixes signature design cues from both brands, blending upcycled materials with screen-printed EU stars, all wrapped in Études’ unmistakable deep blue.

The F41 HAWAII FIVE-0 has long been a favourite of commuters, creatives, and cyclists: a mid-sized messenger built from waterproof tarp with utilitarian good looks.

(Image credit: Jesper Damsgaard Lund/ Freitag)

But this new version, dubbed the F41-E, is more than functional. Each one-of-a-kind bag is cut from worn truck tarps selected for their blue tones, cleaned, reassembled, and then hand-screened with Études’ signature European Union-inspired stars.

A bold co-branded logo, merging FREITAG’s industrial lettering with Études’ stylised “É”, adds the final layer of identity.

Urban design as statement

Études Studio’s design language blends fashion, publishing, and political reference points, and that influence is felt here.

The stars aren’t just decoration; they turn the bag into a soft power statement, a subtle nod to shared values and creative resistance.

FREITAG’s upcycling ethos, meanwhile, brings its own story of transformation, from road-worn material to wearable gear for a new generation of thinkers and doers.

The Études x FREITAG F41-E HAWAII FIVE-0 is available now for 220CHF (~£203.42/ $276.89/ AU$421.96) from selected FREITAG stores, Études Studio’s Paris flagship, select global retail partners, and online at FREITAG and Études Studio.