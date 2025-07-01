6 unmissable summery Patagonia deals in REI-Co-op's 4th of July sale – ends soon!
You have a few more days to score a genuine Patagonia bargain
You might know Patagonia for its fleeces and ski-ready gear, but the brand has a good selection of summer-ready gear, too. From wave-ready board shorts and trail-tested running gear to breezy skorts and beach-to-bonfire hoodies, the brand’s signature blend of performance, sustainability and laid-back style makes it a go-to for the warmer months.
Shop all Patagonia deals in REI-Co-op's 4th of July sale
And right now, REI Co-op is serving up some sizzling summer deals on these Patagonia staples! Part of the retailer's 4th of July sale, now is the time to stock up on ultralight running shorts with bounce-free pockets, reversible swimsuits that double your style options, and cozy post-hike layers made entirely from recycled materials.
You’ll even find the perfect long-sleeve tee for cool coastal mornings and an adventure-ready skort that transitions effortlessly from mountain trails to downtown tacos.
Better still, REI Co-op members can stack even more value thanks to exclusive pricing and perks. So if you’ve been waiting to refresh your warm-weather kit with gear that performs and lasts, now’s your chance to grab some Patagonia icons (and new favourites) for less.
Scroll on for our pick of the best deals, but don't wait too long: sizes are already starting to disappear. Plus, some of the deals end on 3 July, strangely enough, so we would make a decision quicker if we were you.
Looking for a new cooler? REI Co-op discounted ALL YETI coolers, tumblers and more as part of the sale. Don't miss out on these offers. Or do, but you might regret it later...
Two looks, one suit. This reversible one-piece brings comfort, coverage, and coastal flair to your beach kit. Made from soft, supportive recycled nylon, it stays put through ocean dips and poolside lounging, and the double-sided design lets you flip your style on the fly.
Light, quick-drying, and built for sun-drenched adventures, the Hydropeak Volley Shorts are perfect for beach days or trail dips. With a comfortable elastic waistband and retro vibes, they’re versatile enough to go from paddleboarding to patio beers without missing a beat.
Born to move fast, these featherweight running shorts are breathable, sweat-wicking, and made with recycled materials. With four stretchy pockets and a zip stash at the back, they’re built for long summer runs, hot trail miles, or any sprint toward the ice cream van.
A laid-back long-sleeve tee with vintage mountain style, this pocket shirt is made entirely from recycled materials. Great for chilly mornings or breezy summer nights, it’s soft, breathable, and ready for casual hikes, campfire hangs, or just repping Patagonia’s planet-first ethos in comfort.
This trail-to-town skort blends performance and polish with its stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric and built-in shorts. It’s made for summer hikes, spontaneous scrambles, and looking good while feeling free. Pair it with trail runners or flip-flops, and it’s ready for anything the day throws your way.
A cool-weather staple made from recycled materials, this heavyweight fleece hoodie keeps you cozy after surf sessions or sunset hikes. The classic P-6 logo adds timeless style, while the brushed interior and structured fit make it a go-to for year-round layering and lounging.
