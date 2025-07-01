6 unmissable summery Patagonia deals in REI-Co-op's 4th of July sale – ends soon!

You might know Patagonia for its fleeces and ski-ready gear, but the brand has a good selection of summer-ready gear, too. From wave-ready board shorts and trail-tested running gear to breezy skorts and beach-to-bonfire hoodies, the brand’s signature blend of performance, sustainability and laid-back style makes it a go-to for the warmer months.

Shop all Patagonia deals in REI-Co-op's 4th of July sale

And right now, REI Co-op is serving up some sizzling summer deals on these Patagonia staples! Part of the retailer's 4th of July sale, now is the time to stock up on ultralight running shorts with bounce-free pockets, reversible swimsuits that double your style options, and cozy post-hike layers made entirely from recycled materials.

You’ll even find the perfect long-sleeve tee for cool coastal mornings and an adventure-ready skort that transitions effortlessly from mountain trails to downtown tacos.

Better still, REI Co-op members can stack even more value thanks to exclusive pricing and perks. So if you’ve been waiting to refresh your warm-weather kit with gear that performs and lasts, now’s your chance to grab some Patagonia icons (and new favourites) for less.

Scroll on for our pick of the best deals, but don't wait too long: sizes are already starting to disappear. Plus, some of the deals end on 3 July, strangely enough, so we would make a decision quicker if we were you.

Looking for a new cooler? REI Co-op discounted ALL YETI coolers, tumblers and more as part of the sale. Don't miss out on these offers. Or do, but you might regret it later...

Save 25% Patagonia Tech Skort – Women’s: was $89 now $66.73 at REI This trail-to-town skort blends performance and polish with its stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric and built-in shorts. It’s made for summer hikes, spontaneous scrambles, and looking good while feeling free. Pair it with trail runners or flip-flops, and it’s ready for anything the day throws your way.