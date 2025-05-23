REI has a secret Patagonia Memorial Day Sale you’ll want to check out
REI’s biggest sale of the year has arrived, and it just so happens to coincide with Memorial Day weekend, making it the perfect excuse to upgrade your outdoor wardrobe. While the Anniversary Sale includes thousands of deals across top-tier brands like The North Face, Arc’teryx, Salomon, and Cotopaxi, the real surprise is how many Patagonia pieces are currently marked down.
From weatherproof shells to cosy fleeces and reversible puffers, some of Patagonia’s bestsellers have quietly gone on sale, many of which rarely get discounted. And because it’s REI, these aren’t old leftovers. We’re talking current-season styles and trail-ready gear that’ll serve you well all year long.
Whether you're prepping for summer hikes, planning a chilly mountain getaway, or just want to nail that laid-back, earth-conscious look, there’s something in the mix for you. But act fast: the sale ends 26 May and Patagonia stock tends to disappear faster than campsite firewood on a cold night.
We’ve picked out the best Patagonia deals below, from classic icons to technical outerwear that’s more than half off. Trust us; your future self (and your gear closet) will thank you.
Two looks, one ridiculously warm jacket. This reversible layer gives you the best of both worlds: soft down insulation on one side, sleek weather resistance on the other. Ideal for chilly city strolls or crisp mountain mornings. It’s the kind of jacket that earns its place by the door.
Built for cold-weather layering, the R1 Thermal is a go-to for hikers, climbers, and everyday adventurers. Lightweight but toasty, it breathes well and dries fast. Wear it solo or under a shell when the weather turns. It’s technical warmth, but in a flattering, feminine fit.
This oversized corduroy overshirt brings effortless cool to transitional weather. Perfect for layering, it’s part shirt, part jacket, all comfort. Toss it over a tee or sweater and you’re good to go to the farmers’ market, coffee run, or road trip stop. Earth tones never looked so easygoing.
Heavyweight and endlessly cosy, the Fjord Flannel is the stuff autumn dreams are made of. Think lumberjack energy, but tailored and ultra-soft. It’s thick enough to double as a light jacket on warmer days and rugged enough to wear camping, chopping wood, or sipping chai in style.
These fully waterproof, breathable snow pants mean business. Built for powder days and backcountry missions, the Storm Shift pants seal out moisture without sacrificing mobility. Recycled GORE-TEX keeps you dry, while articulated knees help you move freely. Just add snow, and maybe a matching Patagonia shell.
Old-school parka vibes meet modern sustainability. The Downdrift Jacket features recycled down insulation wrapped in a heritage-inspired silhouette. It’s warm, windproof, and just weathered enough to feel timeless. Wear it to the ski lodge or school run; it looks just as good with snow boots as it does with jeans.
Classic quilting, modern attitude. This pullover combines boxy insulation with a retro-meets-now aesthetic that’s easy to dress up or down. Throw it on post-workout, post-surf, or for your next coffee outside. It's a lightweight, layerable hero you'll reach for way more than you think.
So light it practically floats, the Houdini Stash is your "just in case" shell. Windproof, water-resistant, and packable into its own pocket, it’s built for unpredictable weather. Throw it in your bag and forget it—until you’re suddenly grateful you didn’t. Trail tested, festival approved.
Inspired by vintage windbreakers, the Isthmus Anorak is pure throwback style with trail-ready function. Windproof, weather-resistant, and lined with cosy mesh, it’s perfect for breezy hikes or bike rides to the brewery. Just enough retro to stand out. Just enough tech to keep you covered.
Thick, plush fleece meets ‘90s outdoor nostalgia in the Retro Pile Half-Snap. It’s the kind of pullover that feels like a wearable blanket but doesn’t look sloppy. Pull it on after a cold dip or on a lazy Sunday. Once you wear it, you’ll wonder how you ever didn’t.
A Patagonia icon. The Retro-X fuses windproof warmth with classic pile fleece, making it a rugged yet refined staple for outdoor life. It blocks the breeze and looks cool doing it. Great for shoulder seasons, cold commutes, and that inevitable moment when someone says, “Nice jacket – where’d you get it?”
